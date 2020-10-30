DuBourg's Blanco prepares for Class 2 title shot by winning district title

ST. CHARLES — George Blanco wasn't dragged kicking and screaming into the sport of cross country, but he definitely wasn't a happy participant at the beginning.
“My older brother (Vicente) was a runner,” said Blanco, a DuBourg senior. “He ran for a club team when I was 11 and my mom was like, 'We're signing you up, George.' Against my will. I was very vocal about it that I didn't like it. But I ended up doing very well. And when you do well sometimes it can change your attitude about how you feel about it.”
Blanco has continued doing well in the sport he originally shunned and hopes to cap off his high school career in grand fashion next week.
The Cavaliers senior topped his nearest competitor by just more than one minute in winning his second successive district title Friday morning in the Class 2 District 2 boys cross country meet at McNair Park.
“It felt good to repeat,” he said. “We actually moved down a class this year, so the competition — nothing against these guys, they ran great — but the times were a little bit faster last year and I knew going in that it would be a little easier to qualify.”
The win ensured Blanco will have a shot at winning the Class 2 state meet, which will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
“He's obviously not supposed to peak today. He's going to be peaking next week at state,” DuBourg coach Katharine Siemer said. “So I thought he ran a really smart race. Nowhere near a PR, but that's what he was instructed to do, and he did exactly what he was told.”
Blanco's district time of 17 minutes, 00.39 seconds, was enough to hold off Steelville's Conner Diaz, who finished in 18:00.72.
“My best is 16:02, but before the race looking into the times, there was somebody at 16:30, so I was prepared for it to be a fast race,” Blanco said. “Once I overtook him at the end of the first loop, I had a pretty good feeling no one was going to challenge me.”
That 16:02 came one week ago in the Big River Invitational at Buder Park and came against several Class 5 schools.
Blanco finished ninth in the state last fall in Class 3 when there were only four classes, but the Cavaliers dropped to Class 2 this year after a fifth class was added.
“Last week, I ran with SLUH and Parkway South and all those big schools, and we ran 16 lows,” Blanco said. “It's just been trying to find the meets that you can. This is the closest I think I've gotten to my Class 2 competition really.”
Blanco said he'll employ a different strategy than he did at last year's state meet.
“Last year, I was moving up the whole race. I started the first (kilometer) in 30th and moved up to ninth by the end,” he said. “This year, if I want to be a top contender, you need to be up there the entire time instead of trying to figure your way through the pack.”
The week leading up to state, though, will be the same as last year, meaning not a lot of heavy training.
“I think I'm tapering mostly and not trying to push it,” Blanco said. “I got all my hard work out. I just need to make sure the legs are ready to roll going into state.”
Siemer believes the Class 2 title will come down to Blanco and Spokane senior Sam Shuman, who finished third in Class 2 last season.
“I'm expecting a win,” Siemer said. “Of course, it depends on the other guy. George is going to PR next week, I know that for a fact, but maybe so is this other guy. But he's only a couple seconds behind the other guy's PR and I know he's not at his fastest yet, but he will be on (Nov. 6).”
To help ensure he would be among the top state contenders, Blanco leaned on the person responsible for his presence in the sport in the first place — his brother, who was a 2014 DuBourg graduate and now is a graduate assistant coach at Friends University, an NAIA school in Wichita, Kan.
“He was helping me over the summer when the pandemic hit,” Blanco said. “We were cut off from track season, so me and him did a lot of training over the summer, building up my pace. He's been a huge inspiration in really helping my running overall.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.