DuBourg's Blanco wraps career with third-place Class 2 state finish

COLUMBIA, Mo. — George Blanco had a secret weapon while everyone was stuck running on their own.

The DuBourg senior had a training partner who helped push him while they were both stuck in quarantine.

"When COVID hit, my older brother helped me build up a lot where I didn't have that in years before," Blanco said. "It was more of consistency on my mileage. Not even just doing it five or six days a week. It was doing it at a certain pace and having a partner there to help definitely changed it."

The younger Blanco leaned on that training and powered to a third-place finish Friday in the Class 2 boys cross country state met at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Blanco finished with a time of 16 minutes, 23.4 seconds. The third-place finish was the best finish for a DuBourg runner since Bob Pelikan won a state championship in 1969.

George's older brother, Vincente Blanco, was a three-time state qualifier for DuBourg from 2011-13. He's now an assistant coach at Friends University in Kansas but helped his younger brother over the lockdown to prepare for this season.

George Blanco was near the lead until the final 1,000 meters of the 5-kilometer race.