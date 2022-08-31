 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Schnucks

Dylan Ybarra, junior, O'Fallon

Dylan Ybarra, O'Fallon

Dylan Ybarra, O'Fallon cross country

Burst onto the scene as a freshman with eye-popping times and continued that trend last year. Ybarra has the area's top returning time on a three-mile course of 15 minutes and 7.20 seconds, set in the Class 3A state championship meet at Detweiller Park. Also showed off his skill on a 5K course with a 16:27 at the Forest Park Festival.

