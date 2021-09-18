Edwardsville's Patrylak captures first individual title in final home meet

EDWARDSVILLE — Geordan Patrylak let out a bellow of celebration Saturday as he crossed the line.
A normally reserved runner who crosses the finish line with little fanfare, the Edwardsville High senior didn't hold anything back in his final race on the SIU Edwardsville cross country course.
"It was more excitement than anything because it was the first race I've ever won and for it to be on senior day, high school wise, it was momentous," Patrylak said.
Patrylak ran a winning individual time of 16 minutes, 58.87 seconds, and also led the Tigers to the boys team championship of the Edwardsville Invitational.
"Like any dad, 99 percent of the time we're proud of our kids," said George Patrylak, Edwardsville's coach and Geordan's father. "It's nice to see him get his first victory. Today was really about recognizing those seniors, those ones who have sacrificed for so many years for the program."
Geordan Patrylak's title helped Edwardsville scoring 55 team points, edging out Fort Zumwalt West's 57. Francis Howell grabbed third place with 106.
After not racing last week in the Peoria Invitational, Patrylak had the green light to go all out in his final home meet and started to think of some kind of celebration if he was able to capture the win.
"If I won I wanted to show some school pride," Patrylak said.
Forming his hands in the shape of an E-M, he showed support to his team that he's been part of for four years (Edwardsville) and his future school (Missouri Southern State).
Before the race, despite hating comparisons, Patrylak stated he wanted to eventually become a better coach than his father.
The elder Patrylak just smiled.
"I've said that from the beginning that he's a much more compassionate person than I am," George Patrylak said. "He's already got me beat in that regard. I just need to be careful because if he does wind up being a better coach than me, he'll end up with some state titles before I do and he'll never let me live me those down."
While he was over the moon about the individual title, Geordan was happier with how the team did and how everyone accepted roles to help the team as a whole.
"This is a confidence booster, and I think our team is in good shape for good things this year," Patrylak said.
Senior Ryan Luitjohan, who finished in second with a time of 17:09.13, felt that he had enough in his tank to keep pace with Geordan knew what he had to do to help the team capture a team title.
"We're a big family," Luitjohan said. "I'll do anything for the team to get us where we need to be."