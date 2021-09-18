Edwardsville's Patrylak captures first individual title in final home meet

"If I won I wanted to show some school pride," Patrylak said.

Forming his hands in the shape of an E-M, he showed support to his team that he's been part of for four years (Edwardsville) and his future school (Missouri Southern State).

Before the race, despite hating comparisons, Patrylak stated he wanted to eventually become a better coach than his father.

The elder Patrylak just smiled.

"I've said that from the beginning that he's a much more compassionate person than I am," George Patrylak said. "He's already got me beat in that regard. I just need to be careful because if he does wind up being a better coach than me, he'll end up with some state titles before I do and he'll never let me live me those down."

While he was over the moon about the individual title, Geordan was happier with how the team did and how everyone accepted roles to help the team as a whole.

"This is a confidence booster, and I think our team is in good shape for good things this year," Patrylak said.

Senior Ryan Luitjohan, who finished in second with a time of 17:09.13, felt that he had enough in his tank to keep pace with Geordan knew what he had to do to help the team capture a team title.

"We're a big family," Luitjohan said. "I'll do anything for the team to get us where we need to be."

