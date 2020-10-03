Edwardsville's Watts paces the course for SWC boys title

"It was more of a pacing day," Watts said. "I just wanted to get a team win. The coach said the best way to get that is to help pace Geo through the two miles."

Edwardsville coach George Patrylak knew with the smaller meet, he could count on his junior to help pace the team on the course.

"Watts is at a different level than a lot of meets we go to," Patrylak said. "They do try to feed off each other. They look for each other and feed off each other and keep each other accountable."

After the mile and a half marker, when Watts turned over his shoulder, he noticed Geo Patrylak falling off his pace. Despite pushing the pace as hard as he could, he still had enough in his lungs to give a shout of encouragement to his fellow Tiger.

"I was feeling good today," Watts said.

That shout helped Patrylak to push through that mental wall his body was starting to build.

"I think it's great honestly to show that you're teammates are out there for you," Patrylak said. "They want you to do your best."

While it's the second consecutive conference championship and third title in the last four years, coach George Patrylak isn't getting comfortable just yet.