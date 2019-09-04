Solid junior season was highlighted with an 18th-place finish in Illinois Class 2A state meet. Eleven runners who finished ahead of Ward have graduated. Finished third in Peoria Invitational with personal-best time of 15:06.7. Mississippi Valley Conference runner-up, third in the Class 2A Triad Regional and sixth in the Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional. State track qualifier in 800.
