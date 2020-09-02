Ethan Koop, senior, Marquette

A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season, Koop finished seventh in Class 4 state meet last season with a personal-best time of 15:45.8 at 5 kilometers. He is the second-fastest state returner in Missouri, only behind Matthew Hauser of Rock Bridge. Helped Mustangs win a district team title and qualify for the state meet as a team for the 11th successive season. Individually, finished third at district and sectional qualifiers and was sixth in All-Suburban Conference meet.
