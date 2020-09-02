 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethan Koop, senior, Marquette
0 comments

Ethan Koop, senior, Marquette

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Ethan Koop, Marquette

Ethan Koop, Marquette cross country

A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season, Koop finished seventh in Class 4 state meet last season with a personal-best time of 15:45.8 at 5 kilometers. He is the second-fastest state returner in Missouri, only behind Matthew Hauser of Rock Bridge. Helped Mustangs win a district team title and qualify for the state meet as a team for the 11th successive season. Individually, finished third at district and sectional qualifiers and was sixth in All-Suburban Conference meet.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports