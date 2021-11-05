Festus rolls to record eighth consecutive championship with dominant effort

"You always remember your first one, but they're starting to blur together — which is a good thing," Wright said. "Your favorite is the one you just won, and then the next year the one you just won."

The chocolate milk encouragement may or may not have helped, but the Tigers ran like they had something pushing them to unparalleled heights Friday.

The dominance was on full display for the Tigers with four runners in the top 10, led by senior Jacob Meyers' second-place finish with a time of 15 minutes, 18.4 seconds.

"I strained my knee on Monday and this whole week has been stressful," Meyer said. "I was doubting if I'd race. I started feeling better on Wednesday and I knew I was going to race. I just had to fight through it."

Krieg (15:30.7) finished fifth, followed by junior Ian Schram (15:38.9) in eighth and senior Nathan Wolk (15:40.9) in ninth.

Tate Riney closed out Festus' team scoring by crossing 23rd (16:10), with Anthony Pittman in 35t (16:32.50) and Bryson Rhine in 52nd (16:54.30) rounding out the lineup.

"I tell the guys that this is their state championship they're going to try and win," Wright said. "We want to leave the legacy for those behind us and honor that legacy for the boys who came before us."