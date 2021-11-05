Festus rolls to record eighth consecutive championship with dominant effort

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Winners of the Indianapolis 500 drink milk after a victory, so perhaps it wouldn't look out of place if the Festus boys cross country team celebrated with some victory milk Friday evening.
More specifically, chocolate milk.
"I really hope we have some," Festus junior Cullen Krieg said.
The Tigers made Missouri history Friday morning by capturing their eighth successive boys cross country state team championship, crushing the field to claim the Class 4 title at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Last year, Festus tied Jefferson County neighbor Herculaneum's streak of seven consecutive state titles, which it established from 1977-83.
"To think of the guys who started it and to see it happen with these young men, it was fun to do," Festus coach Bryant Wright said.
The Tigers scored 38 team points, beating Willard by 110 points.
It is the most lopsided victory in a state team cross country race since Kirkwood won the 1968 state championship over Southwest in St. Louis by 133 points.
Overall, it is Festus' 10th state team championship, all with Wright at the helm of the program. Festus won its first title in 2009 and added another in 2012 before starting its now record streak of eight in 2014.
"You always remember your first one, but they're starting to blur together — which is a good thing," Wright said. "Your favorite is the one you just won, and then the next year the one you just won."
The chocolate milk encouragement may or may not have helped, but the Tigers ran like they had something pushing them to unparalleled heights Friday.
The dominance was on full display for the Tigers with four runners in the top 10, led by senior Jacob Meyers' second-place finish with a time of 15 minutes, 18.4 seconds.
"I strained my knee on Monday and this whole week has been stressful," Meyer said. "I was doubting if I'd race. I started feeling better on Wednesday and I knew I was going to race. I just had to fight through it."
Krieg (15:30.7) finished fifth, followed by junior Ian Schram (15:38.9) in eighth and senior Nathan Wolk (15:40.9) in ninth.
Tate Riney closed out Festus' team scoring by crossing 23rd (16:10), with Anthony Pittman in 35t (16:32.50) and Bryson Rhine in 52nd (16:54.30) rounding out the lineup.
"I tell the guys that this is their state championship they're going to try and win," Wright said. "We want to leave the legacy for those behind us and honor that legacy for the boys who came before us."
It didn't fully sink in for Krieg until he saw the runners who started the streak in 2014 waiting and cheering them on on the race.
"I see the older guys here celebrating with us and being here with the special moment we were able to produce," Krieg said.
The titles are a fun thing for Wright, but that has never been his main goal when he assumed control of the program.
"Hopefully you can develop good young men and help them become better fathers and better people wherever they end up," Wright said. "That's the main goal."