The juggernaut Festus boys cross country program will try to kick off a new era in Missouri cross country Saturday by continuing a tradition it began a decade ago.
This year's Missouri championship event is the first state meet contested at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia after a 42-year residency at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City. Gans Creek is a custom-made cross country course situated near the Tolton Catholic campus and will host the Southeastern Conference Championships in 2021.
Festus won the first of its seven Class 3 team state championships in 2009, which kicked off a string of 10 consecutive seasons with a finish of no lower than second place.
The Tigers are the five-time defending champions and take aim at making it six in a row at 12:35 p.m. Saturday. A sixth consecutive team title would rank second all-time in Missouri boys history, only behind Herculaneum's run of seven successive team titles from 1977-83.
“They're excited to run,” Festus coach Bryant Wright said. “Our four seniors, even though they've been there before, this is their senior year and their chance to make a mark in our history. They've got a chance to do something pretty good.”
Festus' seniors — Simon Ogle, Jonah Krieg, Garrett Rhine and Dominik Kayser — were in last year's lineup that scored 43 points, the second-lowest in the string of five consecutive titles behind the 24 points posted by the dominant 2014 squadron.
The Tigers got their first taste of the new course Sept. 28 when they finished second out of 33 teams in the Gold Division of the Gans Creek Classic, behind Class 4 power Liberty-Kansas City.