Festus ties record with seventh consecutive state team championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Festus High's boys cross country championship streak is history.
And that means it is very much alive.
The Tigers rolled to their seventh consecutive team state championship Friday, tying the Missouri record for successive boys team titles set by Jefferson County neighbor Herculaneum from 1977-83.
"It's really hard to comprehend right now," Festus coach Bryant Wright said. "These boys have been totally focused on wanting to be state champs to win it themselves, but they didn't want to let their teammates from the past down. That was the big thing for them."
Festus continued a streak of dominance that began in 2014 by putting its five scoring runners in the top 35 individually to win the Class 4 team crown at Gans Creek Cross Country Course with 45 team points.
That was well ahead of runner-up Webb City and third-place West Plains, which both scored 97 points; Webb City was awarded second place based on the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
When the Missouri State High School Activities Association added an additional class this season, it bumped up the Tigers from Class 3, where they won six titles in a row, to Class 4.
"We've always felt that around our neck of the woods that we have the best distance runners and I think we proved it," Wright said.
The Tigers returned three runners from last season and all three finished in scoring positions. Sophomore Cullen Krieg was second, junior Jacob Meyers was 12th and junior Nathan Wolk was 15th.
Krieg's runner-up finish was in a personal-best time of 15 minutes and 56.5 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. West Plains senior Riley Simpson won in 15:39.6.
The margin of victory surprised the top Tigers finisher.
"I felt like we were hoping to get it by 10 points or less, but we all worked for it," Krieg said.
Another sophomore, Ian Schram, was the Tigers' second finisher, crossing in ninth in 16:18.
It was Schram's first state appearance.
"I wasn't feeling it so I told Cullen to go," Schram said. "I had to fall back a little bit. I'm super proud of what he did. He held his position."
Anthony Pittman, a junior, was Festus fifth scoring runner. He was 33rd in his first state appearance.
Two other juniors making their state debuts, Peyton Willis and Ethan James, finished 58th and 67th.
With no seniors in their seven-runner lineup, the Tigers could have the same team back next season trying to break the tie with team title eight in a row.
"It's going to take everything we have, but I know we're ready," Schram said.
CHAMINADE GETS FIRST STATE TROPHY IN 19 YEARS
Chaminade finished fourth in Class 4 with 128 points to claim its first state team trophy since winning the state championship in 2001.
"Our team goal was to get everyone to state," Chaminade coach Will Armon said. "Everything here was kind of extra. Every single guy had to fight and claw for their points. If they didn't, we couldn't have finished fourth."
Red Devils senior Conrad Hogenkamp (16:01.3) and junior Henry Hardeman (16:22.3) finished third and 10th individually in season-best times.
Those all-state performances played a big part in Chaminade edging Bolivar for the fourth-place team trophy.
The Red Devils also got scoring efforts from senior Anthony Bradford (54th), senior Kenneth Hammell (69th) and junior Matthew Murawski (76th).
Bradford (17:28.50) and Hammell (17:47.60) also ran season-best times.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.