Festus ties record with seventh consecutive state team championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Festus High's boys cross country championship streak is history.

And that means it is very much alive.

The Tigers rolled to their seventh consecutive team state championship Friday, tying the Missouri record for successive boys team titles set by Jefferson County neighbor Herculaneum from 1977-83.

"It's really hard to comprehend right now," Festus coach Bryant Wright said. "These boys have been totally focused on wanting to be state champs to win it themselves, but they didn't want to let their teammates from the past down. That was the big thing for them."

Festus continued a streak of dominance that began in 2014 by putting its five scoring runners in the top 35 individually to win the Class 4 team crown at Gans Creek Cross Country Course with 45 team points.

That was well ahead of runner-up Webb City and third-place West Plains, which both scored 97 points; Webb City was awarded second place based on the sixth-runner tiebreaker.

When the Missouri State High School Activities Association added an additional class this season, it bumped up the Tigers from Class 3, where they won six titles in a row, to Class 4.