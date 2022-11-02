Fort Zumwalt East's Anderson leading a pack of Lions to state meet

When Tyler Anderson toes the line at any cross country meet, he's already run the race a hundred times in his head.

It's a habit that has earned a nickname for the Fort Zumwalt East junior.

"Mr. Prepared."

"He's studied the course, knows what he needs to do on any race," Fort Zumwalt East coach Robin Putnam said. "And he works the right way in workouts before the race."

Mr. Prepared did what the Lions have gotten spoiled with the last three years and he helped them qualify for the Class 4 state championship meet with a fourth-place team finish Saturday at the Class 4 District 3 meet.

The Class 4 boys state meet is scheduled for noon Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

"It's a lot better to have the team with you and makes it all better," Anderson said. "It makes it so we can get all those achievements together."

Anderson finished fourth individually at the district meet with a time of 17 minutes and 17.25 seconds. His finish helped the Lions break a fourth-place tie with St. Charles and earn a spot at state for the second consecutive season as a team.

"That's what we've been talking about for the last few weeks," Putnam said. "They all knew they had their roles."

Anderson's role was the leader of the pack — a role he's been used to ever since he burst onto the scene as a freshman.

Now he's sliding into that role of vocal leader as an upperclassman.

"Behind the scenes, he's feeding in there with little pep talks and little strategies and things for the team," Putnam said. "I think he does a great job of knowing when it's time to focus, but not always be so intense about it. That's just wasting energy. He's always chill and relaxed. He can turn it on then. He's teaching the team that."

That flash of intensity shows when Anderson goes to the starting line after jogging the course hours before the gun goes off. He knows where the tricky parts are and where he needs to turn on the jets and when he can ease off.

He even knows when he'll begin to tire out and has a message prepared for his legs and lungs when they start begging for a break.

"I just keep going, I push through that pain," Anderson said. "I have to remember that it is only so little left and that I have to finish hard."

His near meticulous preparation goes into overdrive if he does suffer a tough race.

"He learns from other experiences," Putnam said. "It's cool to see him bounce back from a (rough meets) and how quickly he can work through the process. He just knows what he has to do."

Putnam knew about Anderson's exploits as a middle schooler and was just patiently waiting for the little lion cub to grow into a Lion.