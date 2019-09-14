Fort Zumwalt North's Seth Gleason wins the Boys Gold Division Race at the 14th Annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Forest Park in St. Louis, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt North's Seth Gleason wins the Boys Gold Division Race at the 14th Annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Forest Park in St. Louis, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Seth Gleason looked around with his hair whipping back and forth and couldn't believe what he saw.
The senior made sure to raise his arms for the cameras to capture a moment he'll never forget.
It was a new feeling for the Fort Zumwalt North senior who crossed the finish line first for the first time in his career at the 14th Forest Park Cross Country Festival at Aviation Field on Saturday.
"I've never won a race. It's definitely very different for me," Gleason said. "It's something I've worked for all summer. I came in 20th last season, so I didn't really think I'd win (today), but I guess I did."
Gleason captured the Gold Division individual championship with a time of 16 minutes, 55.8 seconds.
Dubourg's George Blaco came in second (17:06.6) and Farmington's Collin Holifield rounded out the top 3 (17:15.9).
Timberland took home the team championship with a score of 133, edging out Eureka (146) and Shawnee Mission West (160).
Gleason ran much of the race with Blaco and Holifield until the second mile. As the trio blasted down the hill, he saw his opportunity.
"After the hill, everyone started congregating again, and that's when I felt ready," Gleason said. "Coming strong off the hill, I thought I was in a good position to take the race."
Gleason surged ahead of the pack and towards the wall of sound that represented the front of the course. After the roar of the crowd and music got his adrenaline pumping at the start, the back was nearly silent.
"It's really fun at the beginning and end, but on the back, it's mentality challenging," Gleason said. "That backstretch was difficult."
After battling through the back, Gleason powered his way to the front and to his first individual crown. Winning has given him a lot of confidence as he hits the home stretch of his final season with the Panthers.
"It definitely gives me confidence heading into the GAC and stuff," Gleason said.
SLUH EDGED AT HOME
Joe Porter was pleased with what he saw overall.
The St. Louis U. High coach would have liked to see a faster last kilometer, but he knows it's still early in the season.
"We definitely feel like we're in a good spot and we'll keep continuing to get better as the season progress," Porter said.
Five SLUH runners finished in the Top 50 to help the Jr. Billikens take third place in the Green Division.
"I was happy with the team's race," SLUH senior Noah Scott said. "I think everyone competed on a hot day. I think we had a lot of strong packs and that kept our gaps really close."
SLUH finished in a virtual tie for second place with Neuqua Valley with 142 team points but was edged out by Neuqua's sixth finisher who crossed the line in 44th place, compared to SLUH's sixth runner, who finished in 66th place.
Liberty Kansas City won the team championship with a score of 140. Rockhurst's Wes Porter won the individual championship in 15 minutes, 45.1 seconds.
Scott had the top time for SLUH, finishing eighth overall in 16:35.6. When he looked down the box and saw some of the stiffest competition in the region, which included Rockhurst, Helias Catholic, Neuqua and Rock Bridge, he didn't feel intimidated.
"We were just trying to focus on ourselves," Scott said. "That's the goal coming in. We came in to succeed and not think about the other guys. We know they're good, but we know we're really good too."
Senior Lucas Rakers was a big help to Scott leading up to the start of the race.
"It's incredible having him as a training partner," Scott said. "He's been the guy that I've looked up to for awhile now. He's a team player and is obviously an incredibly talented runner."
Rakers finished 22nd with a time of 16:56.5, nearly a minute slower than his personal best, a time Porter knows he can improve on.
"They were together and Lucas faded and ended up in the medical tent afterward, nothing major just got overheated," Porter said. "I would suspect he'll be back and running as normal on Monday."
Despite SLUH finishing third, Porter is curious to see how his team responds in two weeks when they travel to Chicago for the Palatine Invitational.
"In two weeks we'll start focusing ourselves and find out what kind of team we're going to be," Porter said. "We'll see what we can do up there in Chicago. If we can do something there, we can find out where we're at."
LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES CAPTURES SECOND CONSECUTIVE TITLE
Elizabeth Fruend was confident her team had a good chance of repeating.
Not just because Lutheran St. Charles returned a wealth of experience — it was the work the Cougars put in this offseason.
"Our varsity showed up all summer in the preseason and that's where it's at," Fruend, the first-year Lutheran St. Charles cross country coach, said.
Lutheran St. Charles captured its second successive White Division team championship with 69 points.
"Every week I get surprised," Fruend said. "It's a great surprise and I believe it's (because of) their work ethic."
Five Lutheran St. Charles runners finished in the top 25, defeating second-place Albia (106).
Pekin, Iowa was third with 158 points.
Excelsior Springs' Michael Rebello won the individual championship in 16:42.3.
In the past offseasons, the Cougars put in miles here and there. This summer has been much more grueling.
"Not just putting in the mileage, but doing threshold workouts, intervals and hill (workouts)," Fruend said. "Something that this team hasn't really done in the past. We've changed the whole training system this year and I think it's really benefiting them."
After slipping and sliding through the mud last year, having a clean course helped sophomore Caleb Lind.
"Everyone was super nervous about this race with last year being so muddy," Lind said. "A lot of us were nervous and not knowing what to expect. I think it was a lot easier this time."
Lind preferred the calm back half of the course, and it paid off.
"I think I do a lot better when it's a lot quieter," Lind said.
After an offseason of work and capturing a team trophy, Fruend is ready to see what the Cougars can do when they travel to Festus next week.
"Festus is so strong and has had a great program over the past years. Their coach is phenomenal. We'll see what they can do there," she said.
