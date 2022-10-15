Hillsboro boys win conference team title, ends Festus' 15-year reign of dominance

FESTUS — It wasn't going to sink in for Josh Allison until he grabbed the conference championship trophy, but that's exactly what happened.

Allison and the Hillsboro boys cross country team achieved one of this season's goals — knocking off Festus to claim the Jefferson County Athletic Association team title Saturday morning at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park.

"It's great. It's been a long time in the making," Hillsboro coach Tom Gordon said. "I'm so proud of the guys, they worked so hard and I knew it would come down to the wire and whoever had the better second half of the race would take it."

Hillsboro ended Festus' streak of 15 consecutive conference team titles by having five runners finish inside the top 12 for a team score of 27.

Festus finished with 36 points.

"I knew this was going to come down to the wire," Gordon said. "I knew it was going to be within 10 points or less and that's what we are."

Festus senior Ian Schram grabbed his second individual conference championship, finishing with a time of 15 minutes and 54.97 seconds. He won as a sophomore in 2020 and was fifth last season as a junior.

Allison was the only Hillsboro runner to finish in the top five last year, surrounded by Festus runners. This year, he led the pack of three Hillsboro runners that finished 2-3-4.

"It's exciting," Hillsboro senior Jonah Allison said. "Breaking that streak of theirs, that's been one of our goals. I'm just glad we did it."

Josh Allison was the runner-up with a time of 16:04.54. Orville Mann (16:06.27) and Jonah Allison (16:12.74) finished before Festus' Tate Riney (16:21.75) to round out the top five finishers.

"Just amazing," Mann said. "First of many. The first step in that overall goal. We've worked hard and it showed."

It was tempting for Josh Allison to try to to chase down Ian Schram, but his body protested as he tried to bolt ahead.

Then he heard the cheering around him.

"As much as I wanted to go with Ian, I just wasn't feeling it today," Josh Allison said. "When I passed someone and heard people cheering for my teammates within five seconds behind me, it made me so happy to know we're all right there."

That kind of pack running mentality is something Hillsboro knows will be the key in the next few meets before the postseason.

"It's definitely easier to run with a pack of teammates," Jonah Allison said. "I always have problems that if I fall away from a pack, I ease up way too much."

Knocking off Festus at conference is one thing, but Hillsboro knows that the eight-time defending state champion Tigers will be waiting for them at both the district and state meets.

Knocking off the juggernaut at state has been something that they talked about before the season, but haven't talked about since the season started.