Hillsboro dethrones Festus as Class 4 team champ with dominant effort

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Josh Allison doubled over and let the emotions overtake him after he saw his teammates cross the finish line in the Missouri Class 4 boys cross country state championship meet.

The Hillsboro High senior let the tears fall as he gazed up at the Gans Creek Cross Country Complex scoreboard Friday afternoon.

The Hawks had flown past Festus — their Jefferson County rival and the greatest juggernaut in Missouri boys cross country history — and all Allison could do was cry with pure, unadulterated joy.

A long journey had come to an end. Hillsboro was the state champion.

"It was the greatest feeling ever," Allison said.

Allison double dipped by winning the individual championship with a time of 15 minutes and 38.9 seconds while helping the Hawks to the school's first state championship in any sport.

His brother Jonah Allison, who finished third overall with a time of 15:50.4, had the same sentiment as his brother.

"I was crying because I was so happy," Jonah Allison said.

Hillsboro finished with a team score of 35 points with all five scoring runners finishing in the top 15.

Festus, which last year set a Missouri state record by winning its eighth consecutive state championship, was runner-up with a team score of 78.

"They're a great team and we don't have any excuses," Festus coach Bryant Wright said. "They beat us and they did it in a very good fashion."

West Plains (161) and Farmington (177) rounded out the top four teams.

Seniors Orville Mann (16:01.1, 6th), Gavin Vaughn (16:25.0, 12th) and sophomore Landon Pogue (16:35.4, 15th) slammed the door shut on the championship. Gregory Mann (16:46.5, 23rd) did not factor as a team scorer but earned all-state honors, and Clayton Schneider (17:11.5, 39th) rounded out the lineup.

Hillsboro coach Tom Gordon started thinking he had a special team early in the year, but after a few talks, the Hawks went to work and didn't bring up the possibility of snapping Festus' streak the rest of the year.

"At the beginning of the year, we had talked about it, but it's starting to sink in that it's real," Gordon said. "I'm so proud of the guys, they hung in there and we ran great."

Even though he was in the lead pack for all of the race before pulling away in the third kilometer, Josh Allison said he felt Festus senior Ian Schram breathing down his neck.

"Ian is such a strong runner, it was a scary feeling because I wanted the title so bad and I knew he wanted it," Josh Allison said.

In the process of claiming the first state team championship in school history, Josh Allison soaked in the experience of cheering on his teammates as they crossed the finish line.

"The best part was seeing all my teammates crossing the line," Josh Allison said. "After seeing them finish, I thought we may have it, it was just the greatest thing to see."

When Josh Allison and Schram started pulling away from the pack around the third kilometer, Jonah Allison dug into whatever reserves he had and forced himself to go with them.

He did his best to stick with the top two for as long as he could.

"I knew I had to start pulling away from the pack that was with me," Jonah Allison said. "When I hit that (fourth kilometer) mark, I started pushing it."

While the state's longest championship streak came to an end, Festus has finished now lower than second in the team standings since 2009.

Schram was runner-up in 15:47.7 while freshman Carson Driemeier (16:26.5, 13th) and senior Tate Riney (16:31, 14th) also earned all-state honors.

Hillsboro has gotten a first-hand look at state championships in the county as Festus and Herculaneum have combined to win 23 team titles.

Now the county has one more with Hillsboro's name on it.

"We're going to do our best to start our own streak," Gordon said. "All I know is we like to be competitive in the Jefferson County sports scene."

Pattonville's Stevenson sets new school record

Pattonville's Luke Stevenson sat down before the season and came up with a list of goals for his junior campaign.

Stevenson wanted to be in the top 10 in Class 5 by the end of the season, and he wanted to have his name in the record books.

Lofty goals for most, but not for Stevenson as he ticked off both boxes.

"It's amazing," Stevenson said. "Those were all the goals I wanted before the season, and I was able to get those today."

Stevenson was eighth place with a time of 15:49.3, the top showing for an area runner in Class 5.

Those marks are a far cry from his sophomore year where he finished 95th overall with a time of 16:43.6.

"There is no secret to his success now," Pattonville coach Matt McClellan said. "He put in a lot of miles in the offseason and a lot of work in practice. He's grown and gotten stronger physically and he's mentally very strong. He likes to compete in this environment. All those factors go into it and we're just happy to see him have that success."

Stevenson smiled when he was asked about the finish where he sprinted right past the finish line and to the next scoreboard.

He had to see his time.

"I saw the scoreboard and kept jogging down and saw my time and I was pumped after I saw my time," Stevenson said.

The previous school record was 16:24 set in 2013 by Will Chaney.