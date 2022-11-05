Illinois boys cross country state roundup: Columbia's Hogan achieves goals with sixth-place finish that is program's best

PEORIA — Laura Simmons was concerned when the weather took a turn for the worse Saturday morning.

The Columbia cross country coach knew her standout was going to attack the Detweiller Park course as hard as he could in the Illinois Class 1A boys cross country state meet.

So as rain shredded the course, Simmons cautioned Ethan Hogan.

"I was just worried he'd stay safe," Simmons said. "He pushes himself and he's a great competitor, I just told him to run smart. I told him to watch those corners."

Hogan heeded his coach's words and earned a sixth-place finish with a time of 15 minutes and 29.44 seconds on the 3-mile layout.

"It's really great," Hogan said. "Just being able to stay healthy and put in the good work helped."

Hogan's sixth-place finish is the best for a Columbia runner according to Illinois High School Association records, and his time of is the fastest for a Columbia runner at the historic course.

A junior, Hogan said he fed off the energy of the other runners.

The shouts, the pleading for the gun to go off, all of it fed the Columbia junior.

"I've never been in a race like this and the adrenaline took over that first 600 or 800 meters and just go with the flow," Hogan said.

Leaning on his coach's words of wisdom, Hogan began searching for dry spots on a course that was getting increasingly soaked.

After the first lap, he gave up looking.

"As the race went on, there are no dry spots, so I just tried to draft behind others and block out the wind," Hogan said. "It was a messy race."

Hogan's sterling blue uniform was splattered with mud as he crossed the line and he just had to smile as he reveled in the rain.

"I loved it," Hogan said. "It was different than usual. It really brought out the good runners and separated the boys from the men. It was a fun race."

Benton junior Gavin Genisio was the only runner in Class 1A to break the 15-minute barrier, running a 14:57.51 for the individual championship.

Marion's Nalley rolls to Class 2A title

Marion's Dylon Nalley was fully absorbed in concentration as he kept pounding away at the course.

Or at least he thought he was.

As he neared a 90-degree turn he heard something from the stands that broke through his concentration.

"I heard someone in the crowd that I can't even see (the trail pack), so I had to find out just how far ahead I was," Nalley said.

The Marion junior attacked the corner and peered over his shoulder before smiling.

The title he had worked all year for was his.

Nalley cruised to the Class 2A state championship with a time of 14:44.62.

"I was just thinking that I finally deserved the moment and glad it worked out," Nalley said.

His time was the fastest on the day and he became the first Marion state championship in cross country. Nalley was rewarded with more than just a first-place medal.

After the Wildcats phenom crossed the line, the starting official handed him two primers that were used to fire off the gun. One was for the shot that started the race on Saturday at Detweiller Park. The second was from the shot that was fired from Nalley's first race at Peoria.

"It feels great (to win a title)," Nalley said.