Illinois cross country state roundup: Edwardsville's Watts finishes eighth in 3A boys race

PEORIA, Ill. — Edwardsville senior Ryan Watts has raced to make up for lost time after returning from injury midway through the season.

Watts raced to an eighth-place finish Saturday afternoon in the Illinois Class 3A boys cross country state championship meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers senior finished in 14 minutes and 32.75 seconds on the three-mile course and earned the highest finish for a Tigers runner since a fourth-place finish by Garrett Sweatt in 2011.

St. Charles East's Micah Wilson was the Class 3A champion in a time of 14:11.18.

An Iowa State pledge, Watts helped Edwardsville finish 20th in the team standings, the program's best finish since it was 19th in 2016. Also scoring for the Tigers was Geordan Patrylak in 59th, Ryan Luitjohan in 94th, Jacob Grandone in 178th and Hugh Davis in 203rd.

O'Fallon was 22nd out of 28 scoring teams, led by Jacob Ybarra in 41st. His finish was the second-highest for an area runner in the 3A race.

Running as an individual, Belleville East's Byron Jones finished 43rd.

Class 3A girls