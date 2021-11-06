Illinois cross country state roundup: Edwardsville's Watts finishes eighth in 3A boys race

PEORIA, Ill. — Edwardsville senior Ryan Watts has raced to make up for lost time after returning from injury midway through the season.
Watts raced to an eighth-place finish Saturday afternoon in the Illinois Class 3A boys cross country state championship meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers senior finished in 14 minutes and 32.75 seconds on the three-mile course and earned the highest finish for a Tigers runner since a fourth-place finish by Garrett Sweatt in 2011.
St. Charles East's Micah Wilson was the Class 3A champion in a time of 14:11.18.
An Iowa State pledge, Watts helped Edwardsville finish 20th in the team standings, the program's best finish since it was 19th in 2016. Also scoring for the Tigers was Geordan Patrylak in 59th, Ryan Luitjohan in 94th, Jacob Grandone in 178th and Hugh Davis in 203rd.
O'Fallon was 22nd out of 28 scoring teams, led by Jacob Ybarra in 41st. His finish was the second-highest for an area runner in the 3A race.
Running as an individual, Belleville East's Byron Jones finished 43rd.
Class 3A girls
O'Fallon senior Peyton Schieppe turned in an all-state finish with an 18th-place finish with an area-best time of 17:03.
Schieppe helped the Panthers finish 20th as a team, best in the area. Also scoring for O'Fallon was Julia Monson in 73rd, Britney Brown in 160th, Mackenzie James in 180th and Catherine Gould at 181st.
Edwardsville finished 22nd behind Emily Nuttall, who was 69th.
Belleville West's Alyssa Elliott, running as an individual, crossed in 113th.
Class 2A
Civic Memorial junior Hannah Meiser was just looking to hit a personal-best time in the Class 2A girls state meet.
She wasn't really looking for an all-state medal — just a good time to help set goals for next year.
But then something changed.
"When I went through the two-mile marker and saw my time I knew I had shot," Meiser said.
Meiser earned all-state honors by finishing 19th in 17:56.50, which was the fourth-fastest time for any area girls runner Saturday in Peoria.
Her performance shattered her old personal best of 18:16.20.
"It gives me good motivation to keep working in the offseason," Meiser said.
Three Mississippi Valley Conference schools turned in top-25 team girls performances.
Waterloo led the way in 17th, while Highland and Mascoutah were 21st and 23rd. Waterloo was led by Angelynn Kanyuck in 39th, Danielle Mudd in 53rd and Cameron Crump in 54th.
In the 2A boys meet, Waterloo's Joe Schwartz turned in a personal-best time with a 15:14.94 to wrap up his junior campaign with a 15th-place finish. He was running as an individual.
Also individually, Civic Memorial's Jackson Collman was 36th and Jerseyville's Cole Martinez was 47th.
The only area team in the 2A meet was Highland, which finished 23rd out of 28 squads behind Dallas Mancinas' 56th-place effort.
Class 1A
In the boys race, Wesclin's Gavin Hill finished 31st individually in a time of 15:47.22.
Freeburg was 26th in the team standings and Mater Dei was 27th.
In the girls team standings, Mater Dei was 19th out of 30 teams. Father McGivney was 27th and Freeburg finished 29th.
The top are individual in the 1A girls race was Kaitlyn Hatley, who finished 43rd in 18:55.11.