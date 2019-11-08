• Jonathon Coffman, Herculaneum
Blackcats senior is seeking his fourth consecutive Class 3 all-state finish and very likely could improve on his sixth-place showing from last season. Coffman has finished second his last two races in conference and sectional meets, and he also was 11th in September in the Gans Creek Classic's top division — the third-best finish for a non-Class 4 runner. Coffman also was 10th in the Forest Park Festival's elite grouping, a sign he's ready for a strong finish Saturday.
• Malik Stewart, Maplewood-Richmond Heights
The Class 2 runner-up the last two seasons gets the shot to close his cross country career with his first title. Stewart is coming off a victory in the Class 2 District 2 meet at Spanish Lake Park and has four other titles — including in a division of the Gans Creek Classic in September.
• AJ Wallach, Kirkwood
Pioneers senior has five victories this season, including Suburban Conference, district and sectional titles. His sectional win last week came by .34 seconds over Webster Groves standout Charlie Teeter. Wallach finished fourth at Gans Creek in September in a state-caliber field, and he was ninth at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville in a division that included 101 teams. A third-time state qualifier, Wallach is a safe bet to finish better than his 108th-place showing as a junior.