 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Jackson Collman, senior, Civic Memorial

  • 0
Jackson Collman, Civic Memorial

Jackson Collman, Civic Memorial cross country

Helped lead a resurgence for the Eagles last season, highlighted by a second-place team trophy at the Class 2A Highland Regional. Collman finished 36th at the Illinois Class 2A state meet with a personal best time of 15 minutes, 39.33 seconds, on the three-mile Detweiller Park course.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News