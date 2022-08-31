Jackson Collman, senior, Civic Memorial

Helped lead a resurgence for the Eagles last season, highlighted by a second-place team trophy at the Class 2A Highland Regional. Collman finished 36th at the Illinois Class 2A state meet with a personal best time of 15 minutes, 39.33 seconds, on the three-mile Detweiller Park course.
Paul Halfacre
