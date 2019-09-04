Seeking fourth consecutive Class 3 all-state finish after finishing a career-best sixth last season. Led Black Cats to fourth-place team plaque at state meet, as well. Individual highlights included personal-best time of 16:02 on 5-kilometer course to finish eighth at Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin and 11th-place finish in top division of Forest Park Cross County Festival.
Most popular
-
Isringhausen helps Edwardsville slip past O'Fallon in SWC opener
-
Notebook: Talented teams on display at East St. Louis; Lutheran North's Ford makes JV debut
-
Pitching pair powers Troy to Leadoff Classic title
-
Lutheran North's Ford ruled ineligible; junior season on hold pending appeal
-
Area football rankings, Week 1