Jonathan Coffman, Herculaneum

Seeking fourth consecutive Class 3 all-state finish after finishing a career-best sixth last season. Led Black Cats to fourth-place team plaque at state meet, as well. Individual highlights included personal-best time of 16:02 on 5-kilometer course to finish eighth at Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin and 11th-place finish in top division of Forest Park Cross County Festival.