Justin Mumford, senior, Wesclin
Final campaign got off to a flying start last weekend as Mumford won the Bulldog Season Opener on the 3-mile Fireman's Park course in Alhambra with a performance of 15:24.10. A second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro pick last season, Mumford was eighth in the Illinois Class 1A state meet, close to his sixth-place showing as a freshman. His state meet time of 15:16 was third-best for any area runner last season. Also as a junior, Mumford was the Cahokia Conference champion, second at the regional and third in sectional meet.

