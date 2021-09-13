Kirkwood's Baker siblings make it a sweep in Stan Nelson Invitational

KIRKWOOD — Josie Baker was lacing up her shoes to run Saturday morning in the 56th annual Stan Nelson Invitational girls cross country meet when she got some good news.
A Kirkwood High sophomore, Baker found out her older brother — senior Sebastian Baker — had just won the boys title of the same meet hosted by Northwest Cedar Hill.
"My father ran over and was super excited and it was exciting," Josie Baker said. "I saw that and thought, OK, I can do this, too.' "
Josie indeed followed up her brother with a title of her own, taking the girls championship with a time of 18 minutes and 57 seconds on the course at Northwest Cedar Hill's Early Childhood Center.
It's not often siblings sweep titles in cross country meets, but the Bakers very well could be starting a trend after pulling off the double in Kirkwood's first 5-kilometer meet of the season.
Sebastian and Josie are just following in the footsteps their family laid out before them. Their parents, David and Kari Baker, both ran at Southeast Missouri State.
Their oldest sibling, Gabby Baker, ran for the Pioneers' girls team before graduating in 2017. Then Christian Baker, the oldest brother, became Kirkwood's first state champion in 51 years when he won the Class 4 boys championship in 2018 and now runs at the University of Tulsa.
"I consider myself a fortunate coach because I've had the opportunities to coach this wonderful family worth of athletes," Kirkwood boys cross country coach Wayne Baldwin said. "It's been an incredibly fortunate thing in my coaching life. It comes around so infrequently that these are just amazing athletes and good people."
Sebastian, who is back to 100 percent a year after battling a vocal cord dysfunction, won in a time of 15 minutes and 51 seconds that was a personal best.
He said coming from a running family has been a benefit on and off the course.
"It's helpful because they can help me as a runner and we can discuss our own problems and figure things out," Sebastian said. "We're all very competitive and I'm lucky to have all of them. That competitiveness makes us great. It really boosts us as athletes."
Sebastian is looking to qualify for the state meet for the second time in his career. He made it as a sophomore but missed out last season.
Josie Baker, whose time Saturday also was a personal best, finished 16th as a freshman in last season's Class 5 state meet.
"I don't think she can surprise us anymore," Kirkwood girls cross country coach Gina Woodard said. "She's on the radar now."
Woodard said the Baker running genes certainly help but that Josie's performances have been earned by her strong work ethic.