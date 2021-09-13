Kirkwood's Baker siblings make it a sweep in Stan Nelson Invitational

"I consider myself a fortunate coach because I've had the opportunities to coach this wonderful family worth of athletes," Kirkwood boys cross country coach Wayne Baldwin said. "It's been an incredibly fortunate thing in my coaching life. It comes around so infrequently that these are just amazing athletes and good people."

Sebastian, who is back to 100 percent a year after battling a vocal cord dysfunction, won in a time of 15 minutes and 51 seconds that was a personal best.

He said coming from a running family has been a benefit on and off the course.

"It's helpful because they can help me as a runner and we can discuss our own problems and figure things out," Sebastian said. "We're all very competitive and I'm lucky to have all of them. That competitiveness makes us great. It really boosts us as athletes."

Sebastian is looking to qualify for the state meet for the second time in his career. He made it as a sophomore but missed out last season.

Josie Baker, whose time Saturday also was a personal best, finished 16th as a freshman in last season's Class 5 state meet.

"I don't think she can surprise us anymore," Kirkwood girls cross country coach Gina Woodard said. "She's on the radar now."