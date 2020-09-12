Krieg reels in the field, leads Festus to Forest Park Festival championship

But it was the overall team depth of Festus that provided the difference on Saturday and it did not end with the seven varsity runners. Sophomore Ian Schram won the JV race at 16:21.9 — a time that would have placed him fourth overall in the varsity race.

“That’s the dogfight that we have. Our top five are really good and our second five are pretty good,” Wright said. “With the big (graduating senior) turnover we had, we have a lot of younger guys running right now and they look hungry to me.”

UNION'S BEINE WINS WHITE DIVISION RACE

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Forest Park Festival took place at McNair Park in St. Charles this year largely without spectators. The 16 boys teams from Franklin County and St. Charles County were split into two divisions — a Green Division that ran in the morning and a White Division that ran in the afternoon.

In the afternoon race, Union senior Dominick Beine outpaced the field with a time of 17:43.5, helping the Wildcats earn the top spot in the White Division with 53 points.

Union also received a fourth-place effort from junior Gabriel Hoekel and had five of the first 21 runners to cross the finish line.