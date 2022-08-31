 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Lukas Groenewald, senior, Lafayette

  • 0
Lukas Groenewald, Lafayette

Lukas Groenewald, Lafayette cross country

Continued the strong Lafayette tradition last season. Helped Lancers to a first-place team finish in the highly competitive Festus Bowles Invitational. His personal best of 15 minutes, 38.50 seconds, came in the Gans Creek Classic's Gold Division midway through the season. Finished 18th in the Class 5 state championship meet.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News