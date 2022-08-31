Lukas Groenewald, senior, Lafayette

Continued the strong Lafayette tradition last season. Helped Lancers to a first-place team finish in the highly competitive Festus Bowles Invitational. His personal best of 15 minutes, 38.50 seconds, came in the Gans Creek Classic's Gold Division midway through the season. Finished 18th in the Class 5 state championship meet.
Paul Halfacre
