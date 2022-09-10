Lutheran South's Snoke gets wish of running in Green Division, finishes fourth

Adam Snoke won't let his brother forget.

Adam is the elder Snoke twin — by seven minutes.

"He lets me know, it's still brotherly competition," Andrew Snoke said.

Despite being separated by seven minutes at birth, the Snoke brothers have given Lutheran South a massive one-two punch for its boys cross country team.

Though Andrew has been struggling with injuries, Adam Snoke has flashed his immense potential against some of the best competition around and did it again Saturday with a fourth-place finish in the elite Green Division of Forest Park Festival.

"It's a lot of fun to have those two," Lutheran South coach Joel Gilbert said. "It builds up the rest of your runners who get excited and may not have solid anchors. That's been a big positive for us."

Snoke finished with a time of 16 minutes and 21.1 seconds, getting edged out for third place by O'Fallon junior Dylan Ybarra, who outkicked the Lutheran South senior to finish with a time of 16:19.5.

"I was dying and these guys were going to outkick me, so I tried to get in his head and kick early, but it is what it is," Adam Snoke said.

Marion junior Dylon Nalley crushed the competition with a time of 15:29.1, the 20th-fastest time ever on the course.

Last season, Adam and Andrew finished fourth and fifth, respectively at the Class 3 state meet, running just five seconds off each other's pace.

Andrew has been dealing with nagging injuries that prevented him from going full bore Saturday, but Gilbert is confident that he'll be back in time for the postseason.

"He always picks it up later in the season. We're going to take it one race at a time," Gilbert said.

Despite the rest of the team being in the White Division, Adam Snoke wanted to race against the toughest division and competed in the Green Division.

And like Macy Schelp before them, who did the same on the girls side in previous seasons, event organizers were obliged to jump Adam Snoke up to the toughest division.

That was more than OK with the senior.

"I asked my coach before the season if I could get into the Green Division," Snoke said. "I just wanted to run against super fast runners."

Though he latched onto the lead pack, Adam Snoke was patient with his race strategy. The cerebral runner let the chase pack dictate the pace as he jostled for position until things started thinning out.

"He does a good job of staying in the pack and being a smart runner. I felt like he ran the race like he was supposed to," Gilbert said.

Andrew Snoke feels if he didn't have his injury he could be right there with Adam but has settled on getting healthy for the postseason next month.