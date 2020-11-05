Lutheran St. Charles boys finish as Class 3 runner-up for first team trophy

According to a Missouri State High School Activities Association meet official, McMullen was disqualified because he was helped by another runner.

That is consistent with National Federation High School rules for cross country and the disqualification affected the team standings as Lutheran St. Charles finished second place in the team standings.

"It was devastating to see," Lutheran St. Charles junior Caleb Lind said. "We worked so hard and we felt like it was ours."

Fatima was crowned the team champion with 98 points and Lutheran St. Charles finished second with 109.

Before the disqualification, Lutheran St. Charles had edged Fatima by two points in the team standings.

"We had some ups and downs and they wanted it badly," Lutheran St. Charles coach Elizabeth Fruend said. "I'm upset for them because they worked so hard. Second place, we're happy with that. We'll move on and hopefully next year, we'll come back and get that title."

The runner-up effort is the best in Lutheran St. Charles program history.