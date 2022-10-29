Lutheran St. Charles boys retain district team title; MICDS standout wins fourth in a row

CHESTERFIELD — Lutheran St. Charles graduated a state champion and has had to retool its roster on the fly.

The Cougars have also have spent the last two years running up a class, but no matter.

Two years in Class 4, two boys cross country district championships.

"We wanted to come back and do what we did last year," said Lutheran St. Charles junior Isaac Lind, whose older brother Caleb Lind was last season's Class 4 individual state champion and the Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year.

"I wanted to replicate what my brother helped us to do last year."

On Saturday morning, Lutheran St. Charles claimed the Class 4 District 3 team trophy with a team total of 49 points at Parkway Central High School.

"That's what they've trained all year for, a district championship and for an opportunity to get to state and be on the podium," Lutheran St. Charles assistant coach Jason Sandford said.

De Smet (81), Parkway Central (89) and Fort Zumwalt East (118) rounded out the top four teams that qualified for the Class 4 state championship meet at 9 a.m. Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

St. Charles junior Nate Maples took home the individual title, crossing the finish line in a blazing 17:03.47.

The Cougars also won a district title in 2020 in Class 3 before rattling off their consecutive Class 4 crowns.

"It took a little bit to adjust, but the team chemistry has been coming along nicely every week and this top seven is committed to excellence and that's what we're trying to do," Sandford said.

Lutheran St. Charles' top four runners finished inside the top 12, with senior Aiden Kearns leading the way with a third-place finish with a time of 17 minutes and 12.54 seconds. All seven runners ran under 18:30.

"A lot of us have stepped up," Isaac Lind said. "We lost a runner at the beginning of the season, but that increased all of our training load. We all stepped up, every single one of us. I'm not sure we'd be as good if that hadn't have happened."

Kearns was thrust into a leadership role with the absences but has thrived.

"We had a team with four new runners and it was just a very different experience than I'm used to," Kearns said. "We connected and became a varsity team. We were able to come in and lay it down. I thank our coaches for that."

The Cougars have embraced the increased competition after the bump from Class 3 to Class 4 from 2019 to 2020.

"I think we're adjusting to the thinking that we belong here," Lind said. "We deserve to run against these schools. If we start thinking that way, we can start thinking we're better than them."

Ray completes a clean sweep

Four years, three different classes, a multitude of different runners around her, but the outcome has been the same for MICDS senior Julia Ray.

A district championship.

"In pretty much, every race, it doesn't matter who's there, I'm going to push myself," Ray said. "Whether that's pushing myself against girls next to me or the clock."

A University of Tennessee recruit, Ray claimed the Class 4 District 3 individual championship with a time of 18 minutes and 36.64 seconds.

She won a Class 3 district title as a freshman before two Class 5 district titles as a sophomore and junior. MICDS getting dropped a class to Class 4 allowed Ray to grab a different district title.

Despite the lower class, Ray didn't care.

"I just see it as another opportunity to push myself," Ray said. "There are still good girls in this class. I haven't thought too much about it. Just take it as another opportunity."

Ray helped the Rams qualify as a team with a third-place finish.

Tolton claimed the team title with a team score of 49. St. Joseph's (70), MICDS (88) and Fort Zumwalt South rounded out the four teams that qualified for the Class 4 state meet.