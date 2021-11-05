Lutheran St. Charles' Lind earns spot at top of Class 4 podium

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles senior Caleb Lind watched others climb to the top of the podium for three years.
He's often wondered if he would get that chance.
"I'm always doubting myself," Lind said.
On Friday morning, he silenced those doubts.
Lind won the Missouri Class 4 boys cross country individual state championship at Gans Creek Cross Country Course with a time of 15 minutes and 15.2 seconds.
"It hasn't fully sunk in yet," Lind said.
Lind is the first state champion in program history and helped the Cougars to a third-place team finish with 154 points — narrowly behind runner-up Willard's 148 points and just ahead of Ladue's 159.
The Cougars were the Class 3 runner-up last season before being bumped up to Class 4 this season.
"This tells me that we have a good program," Lutheran St. Charles coach Elizabeth Fruend said. "The kids are very dedicated to the work and they do the work. I knew we could do it."
One of Lind's signature races came on the same course in September, when he finished runner-up in the most competitive division in an area-best performance of 15:09.6.
Lind's state winning effort was just off that pace but more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Jacob Meyers (15:18.40) from team champion Festus.
"There was no doubt in my mind he'd win," Fruend said. "He was in good spirits when he came in and I knew he was going to do it. I knew he was mentally prepared."
Lind got boxed in with a big group toward the front, but he was patient.
Entering the fourth kilometer, Lind emptied his tank, almost daring the lead pack to come with him. Without looking behind him, Lind kept pouring on the speed up the final hill toward the finish line.
"Throughout the straightaway I looked for shadows around me," Lind said. "I didn't know if anyone would pass me."
No shadows passed the Cougar as he captured the title.
Though he was overwhelmed by winning the title, Lind was just as proud of his team for earning the third-place trophy in a larger class than last season.
"Our team put in crazy work this offseason and we really deserved it," Lind said. "I don't care what the rankings were before the meet, we had no doubt in our minds that we'd podium, it was just a matter of where."