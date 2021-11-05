Lutheran St. Charles' Lind earns spot at top of Class 4 podium

"There was no doubt in my mind he'd win," Fruend said. "He was in good spirits when he came in and I knew he was going to do it. I knew he was mentally prepared."

Lind got boxed in with a big group toward the front, but he was patient.

Entering the fourth kilometer, Lind emptied his tank, almost daring the lead pack to come with him. Without looking behind him, Lind kept pouring on the speed up the final hill toward the finish line.

"Throughout the straightaway I looked for shadows around me," Lind said. "I didn't know if anyone would pass me."

No shadows passed the Cougar as he captured the title.

Though he was overwhelmed by winning the title, Lind was just as proud of his team for earning the third-place trophy in a larger class than last season.

"Our team put in crazy work this offseason and we really deserved it," Lind said. "I don't care what the rankings were before the meet, we had no doubt in our minds that we'd podium, it was just a matter of where."

