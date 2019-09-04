Won three races last season, including a clocking of 15:47.95 to win the Orchard Farm Invitational that was the area's third-fastest 5-kilometer time. Went on to finish as the Class 2 runner-up for the second consecutive season. In track, won the Class 3 800-meter title and was runner-up in the 1600.
Most popular
-
Isringhausen helps Edwardsville slip past O'Fallon in SWC opener
-
Notebook: Talented teams on display at East St. Louis; Lutheran North's Ford makes JV debut
-
Pitching pair powers Troy to Leadoff Classic title
-
Lutheran North's Ford ruled ineligible; junior season on hold pending appeal
-
Area football rankings, Week 1