Marion's Nalley overcomes illness to claim Highland Regional title with course record

ALHAMBRA — Every breath Saturday for Dylon Nalley was like trying to breathe through a straw filled with jelly.

The Marion High junior felt his strength being sapped with each agonizing step, but he never took his foot off the gas.

He couldn't — his mind wasn't going to let him ease up.

"I just kept pushing, keep attacking no matter what," Nalley said. "I still wanted to do my best and put forth the maximum effort that I can do."

Nalley, struggling with a lingering cold, crushed the competition and captured the Class 2A Highland Regional individual boys cross country championship with a course record time of 14 minutes and 35.30 seconds.

"I figured he'd (contend), but I didn't think he'd break the course record," Marion coach Scott Gill said.

Nalley helped Marion capture its second consecutive regional team title with a team score of 48 points.

The top six teams from each regional in Class 2A advanced to sectional competition Oct. 29. Joining the Wildcats next week in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional will be Civic Memorial (79), Waterloo (101), Highland (110), Triad (110) and Carbondale (120).

Civic Memorial senior Jackson Collman (15:32.80) and Marion junior Mekye Lomax (15:43.70) rounded out the top three individual finishers.

When Nalley toed the line, he also had thoughts of missing last season's postseason with a leg injury. He watched when Carbondale senior Alex Partlow set a course record with a time of 15:18.60.

"When I was out of cross country last year, I was training harder and harder," Nalley said. "Track was just the foundation for my return this year."

Despite struggling with catching his breath as he raced, Nalley enforced a grueling pace on his competition. He averaged a 4:51.8 mile pace over the three-mile course. The junior was the only runner to break the 15-minute barrier as he ran away and hid from the rest of the field.

"He's used to it," Gill said. "He's one of those guys who can push himself no matter if anyone is around him or not. You have to lock yourself in a zone and block things out. He's one of the guys who can do it."

With a spot in next week's sectional locked up, Nalley is turning his attention to resting up and getting rid of the lingering illness that kept him from running at his peak.