Marquette's triangle offense takes home Border War boys team title

ST. CHARLES — Ethan Koop heard good-natured jokes from his Marquette High boys cross country teammates throughout the week.
The Mustangs senior didn't take the jokes personally. They just stoked his competitive fire.
"They know it'll make me go faster and we'll do better as a team," Koop said.
That kind of motivation helped push Koop and the rest of the Mustangs to the team title Saturday morning in the Border War Championships boys meet at McNair Park.
Mustangs senior Stone Burke won the individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 16.52 seconds, on the 5-kilometer course. But that was Burke's secondary goal.
"It's always fun to win a race," Burke said. "But to me, it's more fun to get a team title and have your teammates with you."
Marquette had three finishers in the top five and scored 42 team points, edging out Kirkwood's 49 points. Koop finished fourth with a 16:27.96, just behind fellow senior Connor Del Carmen's 16:23.30, who finished in third.
Though Koop said he knows running with a group of his teammates helps, it didn't really hit home until Kirkwood junior Patrick Lee, who finished second individually in 16:21.50, commented on it after the reace.
"When we finished and crossed the line, (Lee) said you guys have a heck of a pack," Koop said. "That makes me realize how much we feed off each other's energy and it's something really special that I'm really thankful for."
Koop's individual victory followed titles for Del Carmen the last two weeks in meets hosted by Parkway West. Marquette finished third as a team in both meets.
The pack mentality and friendly rivalry between his runners wasn't something Marquette coach Mike Ebert necessarily instilled in them.
"They're fast and they run together," Ebert said. "There's not much coaching involved."
While his top three powered their way to the team title, Ebert was quick to point out how important seniors Braden Thoele (12th) and Daniel Altamirano (23rd) were in securing the team title.
Even inside their own version of the triangle offense, there isn't a lot of vocal communication between Marquette's top trio.
"It's a sense of familiarity about being together," Del Carmen said. "We do hand motions, no dialogues because we're trying to keep breathing. Just little cues here and there."
They also have their own strategy once they hit the course.
Koop always is the rabbit and feeds off the energy early in the race as he tries to hold off the late charges by Burke and Del Carmen.
Having his teammates around him just adds that much more energy.
"We feed off each other," Burke said. "The energy is all around us."
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.