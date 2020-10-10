Marquette's triangle offense takes home Border War boys team title

ST. CHARLES — Ethan Koop heard good-natured jokes from his Marquette High boys cross country teammates throughout the week.

The Mustangs senior didn't take the jokes personally. They just stoked his competitive fire.

"They know it'll make me go faster and we'll do better as a team," Koop said.

That kind of motivation helped push Koop and the rest of the Mustangs to the team title Saturday morning in the Border War Championships boys meet at McNair Park.

Mustangs senior Stone Burke won the individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 16.52 seconds, on the 5-kilometer course. But that was Burke's secondary goal.

"It's always fun to win a race," Burke said. "But to me, it's more fun to get a team title and have your teammates with you."

Marquette had three finishers in the top five and scored 42 team points, edging out Kirkwood's 49 points. Koop finished fourth with a 16:27.96, just behind fellow senior Connor Del Carmen's 16:23.30, who finished in third.

Though Koop said he knows running with a group of his teammates helps, it didn't really hit home until Kirkwood junior Patrick Lee, who finished second individually in 16:21.50, commented on it after the reace.