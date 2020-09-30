Mascoutah sweeps Triad Invitational while supporting one of its own

TROY, Ill. — Darren Latham fought back tears behind his ice-blue sunglasses.

On the starting line, his Mascoutah High cross country teams stood united in their purple and white uniforms.

Standing in stark contrast to the deep purple on their uniform tops, every single one of his runners wore a blazing orange headband in solidarity with Latham and his family's personal fight.

"Our coach brought up that his daughter had leukemia and we were upset about it," Mascoutah senior Jenna Schanz said. "We wanted to show support for them and we thought it was a good idea to get a headband. Today everyone managed to wear them and nobody forgot them and it was awesome. It unites us a lot more."

Six months ago, Latham found out that his daughter, Hannah Lowry, had been diagnosed with leukemia. Latham has been private with the battle, but to see his runners standing on the line before running past him as they attacked the course was nearly enough to bring the veteran coach to tears.

"I can't put into words how great they are," Latham said. "It hit me when we got off the bus and we were taking a team photo and they were all sporting those headbands. They ran past me and they knew that it meant more than running. They're just great kids. I can't say enough."