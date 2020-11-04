Missouri's expanded state cross country meet spread over three days because of COVID-19

Bryant Wright is familiar with defending a state championship.
He coaches the Festus boys cross country team, which is Missouri's six-time defending Class 3 state champion.
But this year, things a little different.
With the Missouri State High School Activities Association's addition of a fifth class, the Tigers now are in Class 4.
"We knew that there would be some larger schools in the classifications, but that's where we belong and that's where we have to prepare ourselves," Wright said. "Year in and year out, our main goal on the boys side is to strive to be the best team in the state of Missouri. If we can do that, the classifications will take care of themselves."
On top of that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the state cross country meet has been split into three separate days at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia instead of a usual one-day affair.
The state championship races will start Thursday with the Class 3 girls at 12:30 p.m. and the Class 3 boys at 3 p.m.
Class 4 will follow Friday at 8:30 a.m. with the girls race and 11 a.m. with the boys. The Class 2 races follow Friday, the girls at 1:30 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the Class 5 races are at 8:30 a.m. (girls) and 11 a.m. (boys). The state meet finishes with Class 1 races Saturday, girls at 1:30 p.m. and boys at 4 p.m.
There is a limit on fans as only two tickets per individual entry are allowed.
The change in schedule has affected teams such as Herculaneum that qualified for the state meet for the fourth season in a row on the boys side and the first time since 2017 on the girls.
Instead of competing as usual on Saturday, the Blackcats are tasked with two fewer days of preparation.
"A 5K is pretty rough on your body," Herculaneum coach Kyle Davis said. "There's a reason at this time of the season where you only race Saturday to Saturday. It adds another challenge and a different obstacle. You've got to put more emphasis on recovery, which has been a big-time emphasis for us this year."
Wright echoed those sentiments as he had to adjust his workouts in preparation for Friday'S Class 4 meet.
"We usually don't do a workout on Mondays (after district), but get in a solid workout on that Tuesday," Wright said. "We modified from mile repeats to tempo runs. We just had to make it seem like it's Wednesday when it's actually Tuesday."
For the Class 5 teams, it's business as usual.
"I don't think it'll be any disadvantage or advantage for us since the day we're racing is still the same," SLUH coach Joe Porter said.
Despite the change and the lack of fans that will be in attendance, Chaminade coach Will Armon is just happy there is a state meet at all.
"All races in one day are great, but we're living through a global pandemic," Armon said. "We will do whatever it takes to protect our community, our runners — everybody. If that means we have to run over three days, so be it, we're just glad to be running."
