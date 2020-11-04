Missouri's expanded state cross country meet spread over three days because of COVID-19

There is a limit on fans as only two tickets per individual entry are allowed.

The change in schedule has affected teams such as Herculaneum that qualified for the state meet for the fourth season in a row on the boys side and the first time since 2017 on the girls.

Instead of competing as usual on Saturday, the Blackcats are tasked with two fewer days of preparation.

"A 5K is pretty rough on your body," Herculaneum coach Kyle Davis said. "There's a reason at this time of the season where you only race Saturday to Saturday. It adds another challenge and a different obstacle. You've got to put more emphasis on recovery, which has been a big-time emphasis for us this year."

Wright echoed those sentiments as he had to adjust his workouts in preparation for Friday'S Class 4 meet.

"We usually don't do a workout on Mondays (after district), but get in a solid workout on that Tuesday," Wright said. "We modified from mile repeats to tempo runs. We just had to make it seem like it's Wednesday when it's actually Tuesday."

For the Class 5 teams, it's business as usual.

"I don't think it'll be any disadvantage or advantage for us since the day we're racing is still the same," SLUH coach Joe Porter said.