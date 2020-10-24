New format, same result; Mascoutah captures second successive regional title

Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the sectional meet will be the final meet for the 2020 cross country season. The Illinois High School Association had originally planned to have the season end after the regional meet but extended the season to the sectional level on Sept. 23.

Mascoutah won its third title in the last four years. The Indians were led by junior Lance Miller's fourth-place finish (15:46.9). Junior Sam LaJoye (9th), seniors Avery Cozzi (11th), Sturgill (12th) and Jensen (14th) all scored.

Six of the top seven Mascoutah runners blazed the three-mile course in under 16:45 minutes.

"I'm really excited for the team," Miller said. "I felt that we ran all the way we hoped for. We were all where we needed to be."

The new format, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, had three heats for the boys competition. The first race would consist of up to three runners per team. The second and third races would feature up to two runners per team, per race.

"It was a whole different picture," said Cozzi who ran in the first race. "That first race, the No. 1, 2 and 3 set the whole picture for the rest of the race. It's a lot of stress on us, but it makes us run faster."