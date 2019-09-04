Subscribe for 99¢
Nick Edwards, O'Fallon

Nick Edwards, O'Fallon cross country

Top returning finisher for Panthers from last season’s seventh-place team in Illinois Class 3A state meet, which was program’s best finish since 2013. Edwards ran a personal-best 15:10.1 to finish 63rd on 3-mile state course. He also finished fifth in Southwestern Conference meet and was 22nd in Class 3A Quincy Sectional.