O'Fallon's Ybarra fights through conditions for strong finish

GRANITE CITY — An ideal race day for Dylan Ybarra would be sunny with a light breeze as he tackles a cross country course.

"I'm a guy who only likes to run in perfect conditions," Ybarra said.

So, when Mother Nature decided to throw all the curveballs Saturday morning, the O'Fallon junior had more than just the course and other runners to contend against.

Fighting through the rain, muddy course and wind, Ybarra captured a fourth-place finish in the Granite City Invitational at Wilson Park with a time of 15 minutes and 3.74 seconds.

"He earned every bit of what you saw today," O'Fallon coach Jon Burnett said. "He's a talented kid. He had a great spring for track, great summer of training and you can see the results."

Rock Bridge senior Ian Kemey captured the individual championship with a time of 14:34.22. Marion's Dylon Nalley (14:38.57) and Rock Bridge's Andrew Hauser (14:47.54) rounded out the top three.

The team championship went to Rock Bridge with a score of 42 points. SLUH was runner-up with 71, followed by Marion 111. Ybarra helped O'Fallon earn a fifth-place showing with 200 points.

Despite Ybarra wishing he could race at Wilson Park in ideal conditions, Burnett didn't see any hesitation in his junior star.

"These guys were fired up," Burnett said. "The main thing I have to do is calm them down (before the race)."

The prospect of going against runners who finished in the top 5 of Missouri's state meet last year really got Ybarra excited to put his skills to the test.

Despite the weather.

"It's really fun," Ybarra said. "I knew Rock Bridge would be here and I was excited for that. I didn't end up running against any of them, but it's still fun to see them here."

Hauser was Missouri's Class 5 state champion last year, while Kemey finished in fourth as Rock Bridge was team runner-up.

Burnett knows O'Fallon will get a large dose of teams like Edwardsville and Waterloo throughout the season, so running against the likes of SLUH, Rock Bridge and Chatham Glenwood was a pleasant change.

"It's fun to see the teams you don't normally see," Burnett said. "It's nice to face schools from Missouri, central Illinois, Chicago, wherever they come from just to see where you are."

About his junior standout, Burnett hasn't set a time he wants Ybarra to hit. But if the junior speedster has a time in his mind, Burnett is confident that he'll hit it.