Principia uses razor-sharp focus to claim third place

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Taine Dry looked straight ahead.
The Principia senior wasn't about to glance back or else he would risk breaking his intense focus on the race.
"I wanted to keep my eyes ahead," Dry said.
That intense focus stretched to the rest of his teammates as the Panthers grabbed the third-place trophy in the Class 1 championship meet on Saturday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
"I was really pleased with the boys and how they ran today," Principia coach Blair Lindsey said.
Principia scored 98 team points finishing behind champion Calvary Lutheran (90). Blue Eye placed second (96).
The Panthers' third-place finish is their best since the 1999 team placed second.
Principia, which had competed in Class 2 last year, dropped down to Class 1 after the MSHSAA added a fifth class at the beginning of the season.
The Panthers were powered by senior Rex Heath's third-place finish with a time of 17 minutes, 3.9 seconds. Dry ran a 17:34.3 to finish 13th overall. Aaron Nutwell finished in 15th place with a time of 17:41.9. Zachary Proctor finished in 48th spot with a clocking of 18:40.8. Joseph Luciani finished in the 101st spot with a time of 19:56.7.
"It was a weird season, but the boys stuck with it," Dry said. "Everyone showed up and put in the work. We've been working hard throughout the season and the summer. It feels good to come home with a trophy."
Lindsey implemented a new training regiment after a sixth-place team finish in Class 2 last season. It was an attitude adjustment.
"A few kids didn't run their best last year and we made the switch to give it all for the team and for the school," Dry said. "That's what will bring the most out of us."
