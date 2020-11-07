Principia uses razor-sharp focus to claim third place

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Taine Dry looked straight ahead.

The Principia senior wasn't about to glance back or else he would risk breaking his intense focus on the race.

"I wanted to keep my eyes ahead," Dry said.

That intense focus stretched to the rest of his teammates as the Panthers grabbed the third-place trophy in the Class 1 championship meet on Saturday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

"I was really pleased with the boys and how they ran today," Principia coach Blair Lindsey said.

Principia scored 98 team points finishing behind champion Calvary Lutheran (90). Blue Eye placed second (96).

The Panthers' third-place finish is their best since the 1999 team placed second.

Principia, which had competed in Class 2 last year, dropped down to Class 1 after the MSHSAA added a fifth class at the beginning of the season.