Schram breaks out to win Festus Bowles Invitational

FESTUS — It has been a whirlwind cross country season for Ian Schram.
In his first varsity race at Fort Zumwalt North, the Festus High sophomore fell down and dropped out without finishing the course.
The following week, he was relegated to run the junior varsity race at the Forest Park Festival at McNair Park and finished in first place, earning back his spot in the varsity lineup.
It is a spot he has no intention of relinquishing.
Schram ran a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 58.3 seconds, and won the Festus Bowles Invitational on the 5-kilometer course Saturday at West City Park, leading Festus to the team title with 23 points.
“My goal was not to win, it was just to help my team so they could win,” Schram said.
It was the third successive first-place finish of the season for the reigning six-time Class 3 state champions.
Schram’s time of 16:21.9 at the JV race last week would have placed him fourth in the varsity race that day and restored the confidence he had lost after the disappointment of his first outing.
“I’m still pretty bummed out about not finishing the (Fort Zumwalt North) race, but the JV race was actually really fun, and I was kind of smiling the whole race,” Schram said. “I was just trying to get a good time and do what I needed to do to get back on varsity.”
Festus sophomore Cullen Krieg joined Schram at the front of the pack for most of the race Saturday and finished third with a time of 16:03.3, with teammates Jacob Meyers, Nathan Wolk and Anthony Pittman among the top nine finishers.
And for Schram, the performance Saturday has elevated him from the emotional doldrums to a feeling of pride in just three short weeks.
“Hopefully, I don’t change my mindset at all. If I can win a race, I’m happy with that, but if we don’t win (as a team), it doesn’t mean anything to me,” Schram said. “I just want to keep thinking about the team.”
Festus sophomore Tate Riney won the JV race with a personal best time of 17:31 and was immediately celebrated by Schram, who joyfully sprinted the last 50 meters and met him at the finish line.
“We’re all best friends. We just love hanging out with each other and we love running,” Schram said.
BACON HELPS WEBSTER GROVES SIZZLE
The Statesmen finished second in the team standings with 60 points in their first race of the season after the St. Louis County health department gave the green light Sept. 9 for low-frequency contact sports to begin competition.
For Statesmen coach Jon Petter, the day could not have gone better.
“It was a fantastic day. The first workout we had after St. Louis County said we were going to race, they nailed it. I knew we were primed and ready,” Petter said.
Webster Groves was led by junior Andrew Bacon, who placed eighth with a time of 17:03.3.
“I feel nerves before every race, but I felt really excited about this race," Bacon said. "I felt I could definitely prove something, because I knew how long I’ve been waiting for this, how strong I feel right now, and how ready I felt to succeed."
After Bacon, four Statesmen crossed the finish line within 32 seconds of each other, paced by Brett Krueger, who finished 11th, and Matthew Curtis, who was 14th.
“I wanted to be second. That was our goal,” Petter said. “We were losing (to Lafayette and Lutheran St. Charles) at the mile mark, and we just packed up nicely and ended up taking second place. It was a perfect day. They couldn’t have raced any better.”
Bacon added, “We worked really hard this week and we’re treasuring every moment that we get.”
LAFAYETTE'S MALEK, WINDSOR'S AHRENS TAME HILLS
Lafayette also raced its first meet of the season and junior Nikolas Malek made the most of it, sprinting past Krieg at the line to finish second behind Schram with a time of 16:02.8, the second-fastest time of his career.
“I’ve improved a lot from last year, and I’ve got a lot of high expectations for myself,” said Malek, who developed a love for playing chess while waiting for the season to begin. “The whole team is just excited to race. We’re very thankful to have a season.”
Windsor junior Bradley Ahrens finished seventh with a time of 16:56, piggybacking on his personal-best time of 16:40 set last week at Arcadia Valley.
“I tried to go out pretty fast and hang with Festus. I knew it was not going to be easy to beat them, but I tried to push in that second mile because I knew there were going to be hills,” Athens said. “I’m happy with how this race went today.”
