Simon Ogle, Festus

Simon Ogle, Festus cross country

Helped Festus roll to fifth consecutive Class 3 team state championship and seventh in program history by finishing seventh individually, which was second-best on the team behind state champ Max McDaniel. It was Ogle’s second consecutive all-state finish. Personal-best time was 16:31 at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville.