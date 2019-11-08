St. Louis University High snapped a three-year trophy drought last year by finishing second in the Class 4 team standings.
With four returners from that lineup, the Junior Billikens appear to have the makeup to finish one place better and earn their first team championship since 2013.
“Our mentality is we want to go out and compete and give it our best shot,” SLUH coach Joe Porter said. “We could have a great day, but then another team could still have a better day. Last year we had a very nice day to get second. Rockhurst has a much better day and you've just got to tip your cap to them. You can't hang your head if you go out and compete really well. We're going in with that mentality, to give it our best shot.”
SLUH is coming off district and sectional team titles and also won the Metro Catholic Conference championship with a perfect score of 15 points.
The Jr. Bills have four returners from last season's state runner-up team — seniors Lucas Rackers, Adam Mittendorf, Joe Callahan and Noah Scott. Newcomers to the postseason lineup have been sophomore Grant Brawley, junior Ryan Kramer and senior Peter Dillon.
Rackers, SLUH's No. 1 runner, finished seventh individually last season
“There's a lot of experience in that group,” Porter said. “They've been working hard and running really well. There's a group of nine or 10 guys who all season have been fighting for those spots and they're very supportive of each other. There's a great vibe with this group of working together.”