SLUH packs in for third consecutive runner-up trophy; Timberland's Peimann second individually

Baker Pashea followed in 42nd (16:34.5), while Hayden Zenor (16:36.5) and Sean Kellogg (16:37.6) finished 45th and 46th, respectively, to round out the team score.

"We knew we had a great team," Kramer said. "We didn't have a fast runner like (Rock Bridge's) Hauser. We have a really good split one through five, but we work great as a team. I couldn't be more proud of the team and the work we put in. I can't believe we got this close. It's just excellent that we got this far."

SLUH moved up the team standings throughout the race. It started in seventh place after the first kilometer but continued to climb the team rankings before finishing second.

"We had done that a few times," Porter said. "I wasn't worried. We were prepared for different styles of races. Even though we were seventh, our group was four seconds off the leaders. We could see the race in front of us. They ran their hearts out and I'm really proud of them."

TIMBERLAND'S PEIMANN WINS SILVER

Trevor Peimann just wanted a medal after securing his spot in the Class 5 state championship meet.

The Timberland senior then started to think about that goal and modified it.