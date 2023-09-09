St. Louis University High had a promising start to its cross country season a week ago by finishing as the team runner-up in the Granite City Invitational.

The Jr. Billikens raised the bar Saturday.

With its five scoring runners finishing in the top 17 individually, SLUH captured the team championship in the Green Division of the 18th annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival for the first time since 2009.

"It's a great accomplishment," SLUH coach Joe Porter said. "They're an inexperienced group and it's good for them to feel that pressure. They ran really well last week at Granite City and to come back and back it up with some pressure and expectations, it's a great testament to see how they handled that mentality."

SLUH scored 66 points for the title and was followed by Rockhurst in second with 82, while perennial power Festus was third with 107.

Jr. Billikens freshman Jackson Miller led the team's effort by finishing ninth individually in 16 minutes, 20.9 seconds. He broke into the top 10 over the final mile to help earn crucial team points.

"As a freshman, hanging out with the top runners, it felt good," Miller said.

The last four of SLUH's scoring runners finished in a pack to close the door on the championship.

Noah Evers, a senior, was 14th in 16:36.8 and junior George Donahue followed in 15th in 16:37.4. Charles Murray (16:41), a senior, and junior August Talleur (16:42.8) were 16th and 17th.

"If we focus on our own race and running together, that's going to be the success factor for us," Porter said.

Impressively, SLUH's non-scoring sixth and seventh runners also had strong finishes — junior Alexander Bendana was 20th (16:47.5) and sophomore Jaden Elgin (16:57.6) was 26th.

Those runners finished ahead of the No. 5 runners for any other team.

As impressive as the team title was, Porter cautioned that the team's goals lie ahead.

"You want to be mindful that you want to run your best towards the end of the season," Porter said.

Marion's Nalley shatters course record

As Marion senior Dylon Nalley neared the finish line, he high-fived fans who lined the fence at Forest Park and let out a roar of pure exhilaration.

"I felt just a whole new adrenaline rush," Nalley said. "I looked at my watch and saw that I was at 14:22 and was like, 'I can break it.' I gave it everything I had."

Nalley had more than enough left in the tank as he breezed through the finish line and etched his name in the history books with a new course record time of 14:54.7 as he won the Green Division individual title.

Nalley's time broke the previous course record of 15:03 set by O'Fallon's Patrick Perrier in 2013. Perrier went on to run at Stanford and was the Post-Dispatch boys cross country runner of decade.

Last season, Nalley won the Green Division with a time of 15:29.1. After an injury in track season, he attacked the offseason with renewed vigor.

"After track state when I came in fifth in the two-mile and last in the mile, it dawned on me that to achieve and be above everyone else, I had to put in all the work," Nalley said.

Warrenton's Kackley makes his move, wins White Division

Warrenton senior Phillip Kackley had a good feeling when he toed the line Saturday morning that he'd post a decent time.

He never expected the results were going to be as good as they were.

Surprising himself, Kackley grabbed the White Division individual title with a time of 16:56.4, surging ahead of the pack in the final mile.

"I felt really good at the beginning of the race," Kackley said. "I was a bit conservative at the beginning and then put it all into it."

Kackley stuck with his senior teammate Wyatt Claiborne for much of the race as they let Pekin's Brady McWhirter set the tone. After two miles, Kackley noticed McWhirter letting up and began to throw more coal onto the fire.

"I wasn't going to go for it right away, but slowly closed the gap and slowly passed him," Kackley said.

The senior credited pacing with his teammate Claiborne as a big reason for having something left over to surge for the victory.

"Our main goal is to stick with each other and stay at the back of the lead group and move up in the second part," Kackley said.