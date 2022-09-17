SLUH's Elgin, Kirkwood's Baker conquer Sioux Passage's 'Man Maker'

FLORISSANT — The fabled "Man Maker" hill loomed menacingly Saturday morning at Sioux Passage Park, with the sun seemingly sitting at the top of it as the Paul Enke Invitational cross country meet got under way.

It's a course that would make a treadmill laugh at the difficulty.

St. Louis University High freshman Jaden Elgin laughed at the stories that made the course seem larger than life.

"I heard it was the 'Man Maker' and all these crazy stories about the course," Elgin said. "It was pretty reasonable."

Elgin smiled all the way to the finish line to claim the boys title while Kirkwood's Josie Baker vanquished the grueling course to capture the girls individual championship.

Baker was a runner-up in the same meet last season.

"It's definitely intimidating, but I knew I could do it," Baker said. "That's what I tell myself through workouts — once I start, I'm going to finish, so I've just got to go do what I can."

SLUH coach Joe Porter thought Elgin would run with the race's lead pack.

But it was a pleasant surprise when Elgin crossed the finish line with a good lead on the pack.

"When he ran the (Forest Park Festival last week), it was a learning experience," Porter said. "But we talked about learning from past races and coming out here and that was an excellent display."

After the two-mile marker, Porter saw Elgin hanging with the pack. As he sprinted the next point, he saw his freshman overtake the pack and power away after the second time attacking the "Man Maker."

Elgin's racing acumen belied the fact he was competing in just his third varsity race.

"He was just very patient and we talked about making moves at the top of the hill and he executed that," Porter said.

In the girls race, Baker raced out ahead of the pack and staked herself to a lead early and never let go.

Even on the roller coaster back part of the course with multiple hills that would have been the key feature at other courses, Baker powered through.

"That back part is probably the hardest part," Baker said. "I just had to maintain that consistent pace throughout the beginning and stay strong to keep that kick."

Though it was a rugged course, Elgin managed to block out his muscles that screamed for him to stop or at least slowdown.

"I didn't think about anything except keeping up," Elgin said. "It hurt, but I just wanted to keep going."

Porter has seen some talented freshmen come through his program, but Elgin may be the best yet.

"He's the fastest freshman in the program," Porter said. "We've had some great freshman and we're excited to see how he'll develop. The future is very bright for him."

Both Elgin and Baker are looking forward to returning next year to Sioux Passage to defend their titles and take another crack at the daunting course.

"I'm excited to come back here next year," Elgin said.