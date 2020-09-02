Thomas Andersen, senior, Parkway West

Three-time Class 4 state meet qualifier, highlighted by his 17th-place finish last season with a time of 15:52.7 that was his personal best and also was sixth-fastest for an area runner at Gans Creek's 5-kilometer course. Andersen had six top-five finishes as a junior, including a victory at the Paul Enke Invitational. The second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season also was a district runner-up and finished third in the All-Suburban Conference meet.
