 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Andersen, senior, Parkway West
0 comments

Thomas Andersen, senior, Parkway West

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Thomas Andersen, Parkway West

Thomas Andersen, Parkway West cross contry

Three-time Class 4 state meet qualifier, highlighted by his 17th-place finish last season with a time of 15:52.7 that was his personal best and also was sixth-fastest for an area runner at Gans Creek's 5-kilometer course. Andersen had six top-five finishes as a junior, including a victory at the Paul Enke Invitational. The second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season also was a district runner-up and finished third in the All-Suburban Conference meet.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports