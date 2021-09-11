Timberland's Freiner runs to Green Division boys crown; Festus runner-up in team race

Timberland senior Tyler Freiner knew the level of competition he was preparing to face.
Runners from state championship programs Rock Bridge and Festus stood beside the tall, lanky senior as he eagerly awaited the sound of the starting pistol.
“Everyone had it in their head that it was going to be a fast course, so I knew those (top) guys were going to take it out fast,” Freiner said.
Freiner mingled among the leaders for the first mile and then made his move, turning on the jets for a first-place time of 15 minutes and 48.2 seconds to win the prestigious Boys Green Division title of the 16th annual Forest Park XC Festival.
His personal-best time was 10 seconds better than defending Class 5 state champion Andrew Hauser of Rock Bridge, who placed second.
“This is an awesome feeling,” Freiner said.
The cross country festival returned to Forest Park after detouring to McNair Park in St. Charles last fall when gatherings of more than 50 people were not permitted in St. Louis. Even runners like Freiner, who ran at Forest Park as a sophomore, were unfamiliar with the new course layout.
“It’s flatter for sure, but with the footing and the hills, it still kills you,” Freiner said.
On the track, Freiner finished fifth in the 3200-meter race at the Class 5 Missouri state championships in May. He also ran the 1600-meter race and anchored the Timberland 3200 relay team.
He credits his seamless transition between cross country and track as a major factor in his development as a runner.
“I really made a big jump from cross (country) to track, and I wanted to carry it over this year,” said Freiner, who placed 17th at the cross-country Class 5 state championships as a junior. “I’m hoping for top three at state.”
Rock Bridge edges Festus for team title
Seven-time defending state champion Festus is not accustomed to finishing second but wasn’t too displeased after finishing only behind Rock Bridge in the Green Division team race.
Last year’s Class 5 state team champ, Rock Bridge won the Forest Park title with 79 points. Festus, last year’s Class 4 state team winner, was runner-up with 90.
“This is a quality meet and it’s a good way to test yourself,” Festus coach Bryant Wright said. “Any time you get in the top two here, you’ve had a good day.”
Festus was led by junior Cullen Krieg (seventh), junior Ian Schram (ninth) and senior Nathan Wolk (20th).
Behind Hauser's second-place effort, Rock Bridge got an eighth-place showing from junior Ian Kemey and a 15th-place showing from senior weston Jokerst.
Lafayette teammates battle for third
Third place in the Forest Park Green Division individual race was hotly contested between two teammates — Lafayette senior Nikolas Malek and junior Lukas Groenewald. In the final 20 yards, Malek overtook Groenewald to claim third place with a time of 15:59.3, as the two were separated by less than one hundredth of a second.
“We’re both very competitive and for a second I thought he had me, but I just had a little bit more at the end,” Malek said.
Malek and Groenewald train with each other, like to stay together on the course and even played badminton on the same team the day before, but when it came to final 100 yards on Saturday, the competitive juices were unleashed.
Malek predicts the two may arrive at the finish line at the same time in future races. Groenewald vows to have a plan for reversing the outcome.
“I’ll think about it (Saturday night) and see what I can come up with,” Groenewald said.