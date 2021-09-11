Timberland's Freiner runs to Green Division boys crown; Festus runner-up in team race

Timberland senior Tyler Freiner knew the level of competition he was preparing to face.

Runners from state championship programs Rock Bridge and Festus stood beside the tall, lanky senior as he eagerly awaited the sound of the starting pistol.

“Everyone had it in their head that it was going to be a fast course, so I knew those (top) guys were going to take it out fast,” Freiner said.

Freiner mingled among the leaders for the first mile and then made his move, turning on the jets for a first-place time of 15 minutes and 48.2 seconds to win the prestigious Boys Green Division title of the 16th annual Forest Park XC Festival.

His personal-best time was 10 seconds better than defending Class 5 state champion Andrew Hauser of Rock Bridge, who placed second.

“This is an awesome feeling,” Freiner said.

The cross country festival returned to Forest Park after detouring to McNair Park in St. Charles last fall when gatherings of more than 50 people were not permitted in St. Louis. Even runners like Freiner, who ran at Forest Park as a sophomore, were unfamiliar with the new course layout.

“It’s flatter for sure, but with the footing and the hills, it still kills you,” Freiner said.