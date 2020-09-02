 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Guthrie, senior, Father McGivney
0 comments

Tyler Guthrie, senior, Father McGivney

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Tyler Guthrie, Father McGivney

Tyler Guthrie, Father McGivney cross country

Led the way the last two seasons as Griffins qualified for the Illinois Class 1A state meet as a team, including the program's first regional team championship in 2019. Guthrie was the individual regional champ that day in New Athens, as well. He finished 15th at state in 15:20.82, the fourth-best state performance on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course for an area competitor and his personal best. Earned second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honors.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports