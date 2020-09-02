Tyler Guthrie, senior, Father McGivney

Led the way the last two seasons as Griffins qualified for the Illinois Class 1A state meet as a team, including the program's first regional team championship in 2019. Guthrie was the individual regional champ that day in New Athens, as well. He finished 15th at state in 15:20.82, the fourth-best state performance on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course for an area competitor and his personal best. Earned second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honors.
