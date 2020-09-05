Waterloo's Schwartz takes another step in his family's running footsteps

GRANITE CITY — It's no surprise Joe Schwartz has taken a huge step forward in his running ability from his freshman to sophomore season.
The Waterloo High sophomore has some impressive lineage to lean on if need be, including his older sister Jenna Schwartz, a two-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls runner of the year who now runs for the University of Missouri. Older brother Jake Schwartz runs for the University of Illinois-Springfield.
But that's not all.
"He's been able to learn from them and learn from his parents, who both ran cross country," Waterloo coach Larry Huffman said. "His father was a really good runner, so they just know all the things that you need to do to be successful in running."
Joe Schwartz showed his improvement Saturday with an eighth-place finish and personal-best time of 16 minutes, 10.21 seconds, in the 49th Granite City Invitational on a 3-mile course at Wilson Park.
Due to coronavirus restrictions of only 50 racers on the course at one time, the meet was split into three different heats based on school classifications. Schwartz won the Class 2A heat, while Edwardsville junior Ryan Watts took home the individual title with a time of 15:00.32 in the closing 3A heat.
Edwardsville won the team title with 45 team points. O'Fallon and Mascoutah rounded out the top three teams with 68 and 125 points, respectively.
Jake Schwartz set the Waterloo school record of 15:14 as a senior and was a three-time state qualifier before going off to UIS, while Jenna Schwartz was a Class 2A state champion as a junior and an all-state runner all four years at Waterloo.
Kicking off all the running was their father Nick Schwartz, who was a state champion runner at Centralia.
"(Joe Schwartz) has the language that elite runners know and just having conversations with him, it's awesome," Huffman said. "I figured once this summer, even with the quarantine in March, with him he was like, 'Oh, now I get to be a professional runner.' "
Schwartz kicked off the 2A division with a huge lead in the first mile before fading a little bit in the second mile.
Highland senior Easton Rosen pushed him, but as they made the turn for the final stretch, Schwartz picked up the pace and finished almost five seconds ahead of Rosen (16:15.05).
"At that moment, I could tell the Highland kid felt good, but at that spot, you could see it in his eyes," Huffman said. "If the kid is naturally a faster sprinter, then whatever, but at that point, you know he's going as fast as he can."
WATTS LIGHTS UP THE COURSE
Ryan Watts ran a personal best the last time he competed against a full field of runners. That was in last season's Class 3A state meet in Peoria.
On Saturday, the Edwardsville High junior shattered that performance.
"The goal was to finish first overall to help the team first, but the secondary goal was to go under 15 minutes," Watts said.
He was close to doing all of that but settled for the individual victory in 15:00.34, nearly establishing a course record.
It helped Edwardsville win the team title with 45 points.
The Tigers also got a third-place showing from junior Geordan Patrylak (15:38.39), a seventh-place effort from junior Ryan Luitjohan (15:59.99) and a ninth-place finish by senior Drew Stover (16:10.62).
"I had put in a ton of work with the guys over the winter and through the summer," Watts said. "I wanted to go under 15 for sure."
Watts' time was 25 seconds faster than the Class 1A division winner, Wesclin senior Justin Mumford.
The spaced off boxes, smaller individuals in each race and warming up with a mask was different, but as soon as the gun went off, things felt normal to Watts.
But running consistently at the front of the pack was a different feeling for him.
"The only difference was last year I wasn't going for competing for wins," Watts said.
MUMFORD HEALTHY FOR ONE LAST RUN AT WILSON PARK
Justin Mumford was ready to take advantage of his health.
He had only been on the Wilson Park course once in his career, and the Wesclin senior was amped to take the course.
So amped that he nearly ran into the pace gator throughout the race.
"It feels awesome to be out here," Mumford said. "I ran this course my freshman year, the last two years I've been injured, so it feels great to go out there and run a fast time."
Mumford's 15:25.35 was fast enough to finish first in the Class 1A heat and finish second overall to Edwardsville junior Ryan Watts.
Even with the impressive time, he wanted to make it even faster and it showed as he took off from the start and staked himself to the lead and never let it go.
Mumford's closest competitor in the 1A heat was Father McGivney senior Tyler Guthrie, who crossed in 15:47.29 for fourth overall.
"I really wanted to run faster today and go under 15 minutes," Mumford said. "I was going for a fast time today, no saving anything (for a late kick)."
