Waterloo's Schwartz takes another step in his family's running footsteps

Jake Schwartz set the Waterloo school record of 15:14 as a senior and was a three-time state qualifier before going off to UIS, while Jenna Schwartz was a Class 2A state champion as a junior and an all-state runner all four years at Waterloo.

Kicking off all the running was their father Nick Schwartz, who was a state champion runner at Centralia.

"(Joe Schwartz) has the language that elite runners know and just having conversations with him, it's awesome," Huffman said. "I figured once this summer, even with the quarantine in March, with him he was like, 'Oh, now I get to be a professional runner.' "

Schwartz kicked off the 2A division with a huge lead in the first mile before fading a little bit in the second mile.

Highland senior Easton Rosen pushed him, but as they made the turn for the final stretch, Schwartz picked up the pace and finished almost five seconds ahead of Rosen (16:15.05).

"At that moment, I could tell the Highland kid felt good, but at that spot, you could see it in his eyes," Huffman said. "If the kid is naturally a faster sprinter, then whatever, but at that point, you know he's going as fast as he can."

WATTS LIGHTS UP THE COURSE