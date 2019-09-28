SMITHTON — Wesclin cross country coach Tyler Weis was concerned for junior Justin Mumford.
Weis knows all too well what injuries can do to a runner's career and didn't want Mumford to suffer a similar fate.
"I ran in college and got injured and it set me back," Weis said. "I told (Mumford) that it doesn't matter if he misses out on a high school season. His future is much bigger than this and he's got bigger goals ahead. I was glad he was able to keep that perspective."
Mumford endured an injury-plagued sophomore season a year ago.
But he flashed the talent that turned heads when he was a freshman, finishing third Saturday morning with a time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds, in the Freeburg Invitational at Smithton Community Park.
"I felt that this is the first race back where I felt really good at the end," Mumford said. "I had a smile on my face at the end. Since after freshman year cross country, I've been dealing with injuries and this season I'm finally healthy again."
Centralia's Brooks Harlan took home the individual championship in 15:28 and Carbondale's Tucker Poshard (15:39) finished second on the 3-mile course.
Triad took home the team championship with 74 points. Centralia (76) finished second and Waterloo (127) rounded out the top three.
Mumford battled against multiple injuries, including tendonitis and shin splints, as a sophomore. Weis said he was nervous if his lead runner would return to the team at all for his junior season.
"I was worried about that and he was, too," Weis said. "But in a way, that's a beautiful moment for him because of that growth. No one gets to where they are whether in academics or athletics without enduring some hardship and that teaches you who you are. It teaches you some appreciation for what you have and I think he's grown from that."
As a freshman, Mumford won three races, including a regional title. His sixth-place finish in the Class 1A state meet in 2017 was the highest of any area Illinois runner.
Mumford said he didn't try to rush his way back. When he felt his body start to heal, he eased his way back into a training regiment.
"I was just biking, swimming and then I would run maybe one run a week and I gradually came back with the help of my coach," Mumford said.
The runner who posted a personal best of 15:06 as a freshman gradually got the feel and love for running back.
That showed Saturday when he threw himself into the thick of the lead pack.
"It felt good," Mumford said. "The lead pack was aggressive, but that's just how it is."
He even had some fun with the team as they went over the course layout before the race.
"Anytime we go over course maps in practice, he's always the one that tells the rest of the guys that they'll hate this course because of pavement here or a pothole," Weis said. "It's a good course, but I think he likes to give the other guys a hard time."