Ackermann earns early birthday present with Gateway PGA Junior title

“Today, I just played really safe,” he said. “I didn't go for anything dumb and just kind of went for even-par. I didn't try to do anything that would get me in trouble.”

Ackermann's game has been ascending for some time now, but it has all come together this summer.

“I'm feeling pretty good. I've still got some work to do in my game, but I feel like I can be really good,” he said. “I started the season a little shaky, but I changed my shot to a fade instead of a draw. That really changed a lot and I've been shooting pretty well the last couple months.”

To cap it all off, Ackermann and the other top-three finishers in the Tour Boys, Tour Girls and 18-Hole Boys 16-19 divisions received their awards from baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.

“That was pretty amazing,” Ackermann said. “I never thought that would happen, but it was a really cool experience.”

Smith is now the president of the PGA REACH Gateway Foundation, which helps expose the game of golf to kids who may not otherwise have the chance. The legendary St. Louis shortstop was more than happy to hand out the hardware to some of Tuesday's top finishers.