Ackermann earns early birthday present with Gateway PGA Junior title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Harper Ackermann will fondly remember his last few days as a 14-year-old.
Just two days shy of his 15th birthday, the CBC freshman-to-be fired a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday to win the Gateway PGA Junior Tour Final Championship at WingHaven Country Club.
Ackermann finished with a two-day total of 3-under 141 to post a four-shot win over recent Highland High graduate Evan Sutton, who placed second.
“It was a great birthday present. I couldn't have asked for anything better,” said Ackermann, who also won the overall boys championship by four shots over both Sutton and Ladue senior-to-be William Park. “Everything was just very consistent this week. I was hitting good drives, hitting good iron shots and making it in two putts. It's incredible that I did what I did. I couldn't have played any better. Everything just clicked.”
Ackermann got off on the right foot Monday when he fired a sizzling 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead over recent Gibault graduate Ryan Kruse after the opening round.
“I didn't miss one fairway yesterday,” Ackermann said. “I stuck four or five really close iron shots and made the putts. And I didn't have any bogeys, so that helped me shoot that low.”
That cushion gave Ackermann a plan of action heading into Tuesday's final round.
“Today, I just played really safe,” he said. “I didn't go for anything dumb and just kind of went for even-par. I didn't try to do anything that would get me in trouble.”
Ackermann's game has been ascending for some time now, but it has all come together this summer.
“I'm feeling pretty good. I've still got some work to do in my game, but I feel like I can be really good,” he said. “I started the season a little shaky, but I changed my shot to a fade instead of a draw. That really changed a lot and I've been shooting pretty well the last couple months.”
To cap it all off, Ackermann and the other top-three finishers in the Tour Boys, Tour Girls and 18-Hole Boys 16-19 divisions received their awards from baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.
“That was pretty amazing,” Ackermann said. “I never thought that would happen, but it was a really cool experience.”
Smith is now the president of the PGA REACH Gateway Foundation, which helps expose the game of golf to kids who may not otherwise have the chance. The legendary St. Louis shortstop was more than happy to hand out the hardware to some of Tuesday's top finishers.
“It's really nice to be a part of it,” Smith said. “With some of the kids, they're too young to know who I am, but it's through their parents that Ozzie Smith lives on.”
Sutton, who will play at McKendree University, fired a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish at 1-over 145 for the tournament.
“On Day 1, my wedges were very poor. I was leaving the face open and I left everything short right,” Sutton said. “I went out to (Highland Country Club) last night and worked on my wedges and got those dialed in. I had a couple that hit within a few feet and made those putts. That really got my round going today.”
Fort Zumwalt East rising junior Trey Rusthoven, who just recently returned from the U.S. Junior Amateur in Pinehurst, North Carolina, amassed a two-day total of 4-over 148 to claim third place by one stroke.
“Overall, it was alright,” Rusthoven said. “I got back from the Junior Am and noticed I needed a lot of work to be done, so right now it's a big work in progress. But, I'm looking forward to the work, so we'll see how it goes."
Recent Kirkwood graduate Morgan Gindler, an SIU Carbondale signee, shot a 5-over 77 on Tuesday to maintain her opening-round lead and win the Tour Girls Division title with an 8-over 152.
“It's awesome. I did not expect to do that. It feels good to end on two good rounds,” said Gindler, who finished second to incoming high school freshman Addy Surber (147) for the overall girls title. “I feel really good about how I played. There were a lot of putts that should have went in, but besides that I feel like I was hitting the ball really well.”
Marquette junior Peyton Cusick was cruising along at 1-under through 14 holes Tuesday before she carded three bogeys and a double bogey on her final four holes to finish just behind Gindler at 11-over 155.
“Overall, I'm pretty OK with it. I wish I would have done a little bit better. I had a few screw-up shots that kind of bummed me out,” Cusick said. “Just some bad shots. I don't really know what happened on the last few holes. It didn't work out how I wanted it to.”