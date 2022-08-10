 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aidan O’Keefe, senior, Alton Marquette

O'Keefe had a strong season that included four top-five showings last fall. His best finish came when he captured medalist honors in the small schools division at the Madison County Tournament. O’Keefe also posted a third-place showing at the Hickory Stick Invitational and a tie for fifth at the Alton Tee-Off Classic. He later earned a tie for second at the Class 1A Alton Marquette Regional.

