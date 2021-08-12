Althoff beats the heat by retaining South Seven Preview team title

Carbondale junior Ian Davis fired a 2-under 34 to win individual medalist honors. Althoff sophomore Parker Bruening was second with a 1-over 37, while big brother Max was next at 2-over 38. They were the only three to shoot under 40.

“I played three days in a row, so I was hoping to go low, at least around even and that's basically what happened,” Parker Bruening said. “I was hitting the fairways pretty consistently and I had a lot of 3-, 5-, 6-footers for par and I made a lot of those today, so that really helped me.”

Max Bruening carded a double bogey on his second hole and was 3 over at one point before getting himself back down to 2 over for the day.

“I hit the ball pretty well and I putted decently,” he said. “I just struggled getting off the tee a little bit. I think I only hit one or two fairways, which kind of hurt. But, putting made up for it.”

Max and Parker's older brother Jack was also a standout for the Crusaders. He was on the 2019 Class 1A runner-up team and is now entering his sophomore season at Illinois Wesleyan. Polites is happy to still have a pair of Bruenings leading the way this season.

“They both have had good summers and a good fall last year at Althoff, so they'll be the anchors for sure,” he said.