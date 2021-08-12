Althoff beats the heat by retaining South Seven Preview team title

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Max Bruening has seen his share of Stonewolf Golf Club this week, and he likely would prefer to see it under cooler conditions next time.
Bruening and his fellow Althoff boys golfers spent Monday through Wednesday playing 18 holes each day during the first three days of fall practice. During Thursday's five-team South Seven Preview Tournament, they played just nine holes due to the excessive heat in which temperatures reached the upper 90s and heat indices were around 110 once again.
“Stonewolf is probably one of the hardest courses to walk in this area and we've played it four days in a row. So, at this point, it was really a piece of cake on the fourth day,” said Bruening, who is entering his junior year. “But, still it's brutal. Eighteen holes would have been a little too much for half the kids out there.”
Althoff won the South Seven Preview team title for the fourth successive season with a team score of 165, as the top four of each team's six scores were tabulated. Marion was second at 174.
“Typically when you play golf, 18 holes is between four and five miles, so it's work. The coaches got together on Tuesday and thought about with the heat factor that we reduce it to nine. And it was unanimous,” Crusaders coach Dan Polites said. “One-sixty-five is probably where we're at, maybe a little high, but we'll improve as the season goes on. So I'm looking forward to being competitive and we're just happy to be playing golf.”
Carbondale junior Ian Davis fired a 2-under 34 to win individual medalist honors. Althoff sophomore Parker Bruening was second with a 1-over 37, while big brother Max was next at 2-over 38. They were the only three to shoot under 40.
“I played three days in a row, so I was hoping to go low, at least around even and that's basically what happened,” Parker Bruening said. “I was hitting the fairways pretty consistently and I had a lot of 3-, 5-, 6-footers for par and I made a lot of those today, so that really helped me.”
Max Bruening carded a double bogey on his second hole and was 3 over at one point before getting himself back down to 2 over for the day.
“I hit the ball pretty well and I putted decently,” he said. “I just struggled getting off the tee a little bit. I think I only hit one or two fairways, which kind of hurt. But, putting made up for it.”
Max and Parker's older brother Jack was also a standout for the Crusaders. He was on the 2019 Class 1A runner-up team and is now entering his sophomore season at Illinois Wesleyan. Polites is happy to still have a pair of Bruenings leading the way this season.
“They both have had good summers and a good fall last year at Althoff, so they'll be the anchors for sure,” he said.
Junior Jimmy Gomric, who was Althoff's No. 6 golfer last year, finished third among the Crusaders on Thursday with a 43. He was followed by junior Luke Minton (47), sophomore Bauer Dalke (49) and junior Mason Kumming (49) as the Crusaders were the only team to have all six of its players come in under 50.
Gomric, Minton and Dalke are all cousins. Minton, Dalke and Kumming are all relative newcomers, especially Kumming, who did not play sports in his first two years of high school at O'Fallon before transferring.
“We had a couple kids today that really hadn't been put in that position of playing organized tournaments,” Parker Bruening said. “For them to play pretty well is good for this upcoming year.”
With just three days of practice and one tournament under their collective belts, it will take the newer players some time to get up to speed with more experienced hands.
“I use the analogy of just throwing them out of a boat to see if they can swim, but I'm not gonna let them drown,” Polites said. “They're coachable. They're having fun. And that's the thing we try and do first and foremost and playing better will be a byproduct of having fun.”
Althoff finished one stroke behind Mater Dei at the Class 1A tournament two years ago and had the pieces to make another strong run at state last year in the final year for standout Avery Irwin, who will play at Tennessee Tech. Then the coronavirus pandemic struck and the postseason was reduced to regional and sectional rounds.
“It was tough, especially because we knew we had what it takes to get there,” Parker Bruening said. “To have it get taken away was just heartbreaking.”
A return to the normalcy of a state tournament is in the plans this year for the state of Illinois and the Crusaders are keeping their fingers crossed it will go off without a hitch.
“If we make it as a team, that would be fantastic. If some of the guys on our team just make it individually, that would be great, too,” Max Bruening said. “It was pretty important for us to win the first tournament of the year, especially because we don't have a lot of guys coming back. It's almost a brand-new team. If we can win this year, we can expect success in the future.”
Polites feels his team will be mentally prepared for making that run this season.
“They're setting their sights on hopefully advancing to state,” he said. “When we found out we weren't going to have state, it was tough to swallow. They added a sectional back, but it still wasn't the same. I try and tell these players to find something good out of something bad and I think they became stronger.”